Oregon Ducks Running Back Makhi Hughes Reveals Team's Culture
EUGENE - Oregon Ducks running back Makhi Hughes spoke to reporters at Autzen Stadium on Monday, as the Ducks running back close to making his first appearance in the stadium.
The transfer running back from Tulane is set to potentially lead Oregon’s backfield and follow in the footsteps of former Ducks turned San Francisco 49ers rusher Jordan James and Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving.
Hughes was asked abut the hype and media attention he's received since transferring. The Ducks running back spoke about his new fame and if this is the most attention he's had on him in his career.
“No, not really, its a lot but at the same time I try to maintain it and stay on top of everything," he said.
Hughes will have the privilege of running the Ducks offense under Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein. Stein has flourished in the run game his two seasons with the Ducks, overseeing Bucky Irving and Jordan James.
The transfer was asked about what makes Oregon special, and Hughes explained how the team is like family to him.
“These guys these coaches, their like family to me, the coaches always make sure you have what you need," said Hughes. "We always hangout outside of football, it puts a smile on our face you know, it’s a good program.”
Hughes was asked about his brother Na’eem Offord, who is on the Ducks.
“You know its been fun, I’m making sure he's staying on top, staying focused. It’s a blessing to be back with him, it also makes it easier for my parents, they can see both of us now."
Hughes has been named to the preseason Maxwell Award watchlist, given to the nation's best player. He had a tremendous career with Tulane, amassing nearly 2,800 yards and 22 touchdowns over two years with the Green Wave.
While the expectations around Hughes have grown, Oregon's backfield will also feature Noah Whittington who rushed for 540 yards and six touchdowns in 2024.
Hughes, surrounded by about 20 media personnel, was asked about NFL players that he models his running game after.
“I would say Walter Payton, since I was a kid my dad would tell me about him, also Bo Jackson,” said Hughes.
Hughes also has to endure what many Ducks players perceive as the “toughest fall camp." Hughes was asked how he is preparing for camp.
“Yeah you know it’s all mental, its going to be hard but you have to keep working, stay focused. I stay off of social media and stick to my routine.”
Hughes will have his first chance to shine in front of the Autzen faithful on Aug. 30 when the Ducks welcome Montana State to Eugene. Hughes has been in the conversation to be a dark horse long shot for the Heisman Trophy, and would be the second Duck ever to win the award.