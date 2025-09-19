Oregon Receiver Malik Benson Has One Message For Ducks' Rivalry Game Vs. Oregon State
The Oregon Ducks have a big in-state showdown vs. Oregon State this weekend. It's the first rivalry game of the season for the Ducks, who have soared out to a 3-0 start to their season. The Ducks are riding a two-game win streak vs. the Beavers and are looking to make it three games in a row.
Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson, who transferred in over the offseason, understands how big the game is for the state of Oregon and the two programs. He's been emphasizing an important message to the Ducks' wide receiver room.
Benson Dishing Out Knowledge
Benson is one of the most experienced wide receivers in the Ducks' wide receiver room. He's played at Alabama and Florida State, participating in some of the most exciting rivalry games like the Iron Bowl and Sunshine Showdown. Benson knows firsthand how intense and emotional these big rivalry games can get.
"Just telling my teammates that this is really bigger than us. But also telling them that this is just another opponent on the schedule. Don't get too high or too low on it," Benson said
Although Oregon has been the more successful program over the last few seasons, the Beavers have managed to give the Ducks a good fight every time they compete against each other. Oregon State has taken down the Ducks as recently as 2022. Since 2020, Oregon owns a 3-2 record vs. their in-state foes.
Considering the youth in Oregon's wide receivers room, Benson's message is an important one. It helps put into perspective how important the game is to the Ducks, but also how they view emotionally charged games like this rivalry.
Doing What's Needed To Win
Benson has been a huge addition to the Ducks' wide receivers room since arriving in the offseason. He currently leads Oregon with 11 receptions, 161 yards, and two touchdowns. The senior wide receiver is on pace to have his best season at the Division I level.
"Just a blessing. Just doing what I can for this team to be successful...I just want to come out with a win at the end of the day no matter how it gets done," Benson said.
Oregon's Wide Receivers Room
Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore is the only other Duck with over 100 receiving yards. He has racked up 144 yards and one touchdown on nine catches. The Texas native has emerged as one of the best true freshman wide receivers in the country.
Jeremiah McClellan has taken advantage of his opportunties and as a result, is the Ducks' third-leading receiver. He's snagged five catches for 98 yards. Gary Bryant Jr. is third on the team with seven receptions for 77 yards.
As the Ducks' season continues to progress, so should their wide receivers room.