Oregon Ducks' Matayo Uiagalelei: Future 2026 First Round NFL Draft Pick?
Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Matayo Uiagalelei is coming off of a season where he recorded 10 quarterback sacks, which led the Big Ten Conference, and was named First Team All-Big Ten as a true sophomore. The remarkable campaign helped propel Oregon to a conference championship victory in their first season in the Big Ten & and an undefeated regular season record.
Now, as the clock begins to turn to the 2025 college football season and the 2026 NFL Draft, Uiagalelei’s name is beginning to be circulated among the draft community. In a list of the top defensive ends for the upcoming draft to watch this season, NFL analyst Dane Brugler of The Athletic placed Uiagalelei at fourth. Based on the past few draft cycles, that would comfortably spot Uiagalelei in the first round of the draft.
“Looking over my notes from the six Oregon games I studied last season, the word 'effort' appeared under Uiagalelei's name double-digit times. His motor is nonstop; he won't take plays off, but I was more impressed with the relentless physicality of his play style. Whether taking on pullers or forcing his way through contact, Uiagalelei consistently makes his presence known on each snap,” Brugler said.
“Uiagalelei rushes with a potent mix of power and flexibility, allowing him to thud blockers or access the corner. He is an athletic player (at around 270 pounds), but his initial burst tends to be inconsistent. Although he will probably never be an elite get-off type of rusher, Viagalelei can improve his timing and first-step quickness to make him an even more dangerous edge rusher (even if that means dropping some weight),” Brugler added.
MORE: Surprising List Of Biggest NIL Spenders In College Football
MORE: NFL Insider Kay Adams Reveals Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix Hot Take
MORE: College Football Fans React To Oregon Quarterback Bryson Beaver's Giant Jump In Recruiting Rankings
MORE: Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders Update in Cleveland Browns Quarterback Competition
As for a model or archetype Uiagalelei resembles, he looks like most solid base technicians with excellent frame and power skills. As a next-level player, Uiagalelei’s strengths are easily translatable and often help players make the transition. If he maxes out his natural abilities, he could surpass even expectations and become one of the top picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.
“With his well-rounded skill set, Uiagalelei reminds me of JT Tuimoloau, who led the Big Ten in sacks in 2024 and was a 2025 second-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts. Neither player wows with their get-off, but both are agile and play with polish, physicality and strength. It is easy to envision Viagalelei becoming a solid pro,” Brugler said in closing.
Uiagalelei has the opportunity to be one of the highest drafted defensive players in Oregon history should he build on his double-digit sack season from 2024. The defensive unit will be counting on him to make more plays with the departure of the aforementioned players who are now playing in the NFL, but the junior should be up for the task.
Just how high Uiagalelei can rise is a question, but with his genetic makeup and his high-floor of play, expect the steady playmaker to have another marquee campaign due to that level of consistency and god-given ability.
Under the leadership of Ducks coach Dan Lanning, Oregon has broken records for sending players to the NFL Draft, and Uiagalelei seems primed to be one of the leaders of the Ducks' draft class in 2026.