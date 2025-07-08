Marcus Mariota Reveals Why He Re-Signed With Washington Commanders, Dan Quinn
Backup quarterbacks in the NFL, veterans specifically, are amongst the most underrated players in the locker room. Beyond typically having experience on the field, they bring a presence to the locker room and meeting room that basically doubles as a coach in the field and a mentor to younger players. Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota is that presence for the NFC East playoff team.
The former Oregon Ducks Heisman Trophy winner recently spoke about his decision to return to Washington, Dan Quinn as his coach, and what it means to be a mentor for young quarterback Jayden Daniels as he continues to grow into one of the best young players in the NFL, regardless of position or age. Mariota is a decade in, but still as valuable as he’s ever been.
“For me, it was one of those things hard to pass up, and you want to go somewhere where you’re wanted,” Mariota said, via Spectrum News. “And they were very adamant that they wanted me back for another year. I love coach [Dan Quinn] and just [offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury] and the offense, and for me, it was like a no-brainer. To stand here 11 years in — very, very few people get an opportunity to do that.”
“So I’m thankful for every day and the ability to go into work and have fun, cut it loose, and have such a great room that makes it so much better, too. I’m just kind of having fun with it, rolling with the punches. Whatever comes, if they need me, I’m ready to play. Otherwise, I’m here for Jay, and just making sure he’s playing to the best of his ability,” Mariota said.
Beyond his own quarterback room, Mariota has played an integral role in paving the way for the next generation of quarterbacks. Oregon All-American Dillion Gabriel recently spoke about the influence Mariota had on him. Even down to his decision to wear the number eight, which Mariota made so popular during his days as a Duck.
“Marcus Mariota, the man, started it for all of us. Him playing the quarterback position was definitely a connection for me directly. Seeing what he did at Oregon is special and I don’t take it lightly. The number 8 is an honor and a privilege,” said Dillon Gabriel of the Cleveland Browns.
There’s no denying the impact that Mariota has made across the football world. Beyond his Hawaiian roots, Mariota is a player who was aspirational for a generation of young quarterbacks and beyond. Having a veteran presence such as that in the locker room can’t be taken for granted. As Jayden Daniels enters his second season, Mariota will be an asset to his continued development.
And should he go down with an unfortunate injury, Mariota proved that he’s still capable of coming in and delivering at the drop of a hat.