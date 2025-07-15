Detroit Lions' Penei Sewell Voted Top Offensive Tackle By NFL Executives, Coaches, Scouts?
NFL executives, coaches, and scouts ranked the NFL's top 10 offensive tackles for the upcoming 2025 season. Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell was named the second-best offensive tackle in the league, just behind Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs. Sewell and Wirfs both earned the same amount of top-five votes, but Wirfs squeaked out the win with more first-place votes from the esteemed panel of voters.
The former Oregon Ducks All-American has rapidly ascended as one of the best offensive lineman in the league after just four seasons, racking up various honors such as three-time Pro Bowl and two-time first team All-Pro. Sewell was also named the Polynesian Professional Football Player of the Year in 2024. It’s no surprise, but to see the consistency so early is remarkable nonetheless.
To be honored by the media is one thing, but to receive the respect of executives, coaches, and scouts is an entirely different honor. It’s recognition from the people that play against you every week and the people that may or may not have passed up on you in the draft. It means more. Sewell doesn’t have just respect, he’s revered. At just 24, the possibilities are endless for such a talent.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Predicted to Land Four-Star Recruit Over Ohio State Buckeyes
MORE: Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Most 'Underrated' Quarterback In NFL?
MORE: Ole Miss Legacy Recruit Deuce Geralds Makes Commitment Announcement
What The Pros Say:
“His 2024 metrics -- 91.2 pass block win rate and 71.7 run block win rate - are not stellar, the latter ranking last among players who garnered at least one vote. But you don't have to watch Sewell play for long to know how he impacts a game,” wrote ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.
"It's splitting hairs, really," an AFC scout told Fowler. "Both are great. I give the slight edge to [Wirfs] for playing the left side."
"He's definitely one of the most complete players and most physical at the position," an NFC executive said. "I just feel there are a few others that are more dominant in both phases."
Sewell is breaking new ground as he blazes what appears to be a Hall of Fame career. However, the young lineman says he’s only getting better and more comfortable as time passes. As far as offensive linemen go, Sewell presumably hasn’t reached his peak yet, and that’s a scary proposition.
"A lot more comfortable, to be honest," Sewell said. "Each year I kind of have under my belt, that confidence just gets increased, comfortability gets increased. And I think now that leadership role starts to take another step. And not only what my words carry, but my actions. And I think that's the most important thing."
Can Sewell have a year that thrusts him into the top spot alone? That remains to be seen. However, he shouldn’t focus on anything but competing against himself. If he continues to slightly improve, it will be hard to ignore that he’s the best in the business.