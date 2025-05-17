Oregon Ducks' Matayo Uiagalelei Reveals Recruiting Choice, USC Trojans' Tight End Plans
Oregon Ducks outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei led the Big Ten with 10.5 sacks in the 2024 regular season, but as a high school prospect, Uiagalelei was heavily recruited as a tight end by the USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley.
Uiagalelei recently appeared on an episode of the podcast "Ducks of a Feather" with Oregon great Kenjon Barner, and the Ducks defender revealed some of the background of his recruiting process.
"I remember USC for sure, cause they were in my top three," said Uiagalelei. "Coach Riley was like, it's kind of funny: I was in the hospital right before my commitment, like signing day. I don't know how like some internal bleeding in my stomach or something. . . . (Riley) was like, 'You know, you could play whatever you want here, but I I really want coach you as a tight end.'"
"It was kind of like the only school that if I was to play tight end, then probably my interest of where I wanted to go would change, but I kind of had my mindset on playing defense," Uiagalelei continued.
As a member of the recruiting class of 2023, Uiagalelei was the No. 5 player from California, the No. 7 EDGE prospect, and the No. 44 overall recruit, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings. He eventually chose Oregon and coach Dan Lanning over his other two finalists, USC and Ohio State.
There were talks of Uiagalelei playing tight end upon his arrival in Eugene, Oregon, and he revealed the origination of those rumors: Uiagalelei actually played tight end in his first spring practices with the Ducks. According to the Uiagalelei, injuries to former Oregon tight ends Terrance Ferguson and Patrick Herbert forced Uiagalelei onto the other side of the ball at the time.
MORE: NFL Insider Reveals Trade Plans For Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders
MORE: Oregon Ducks Land 5-Star Recruit Richard Wesley: Next Kayvon Thibodeaux?
MORE: Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Welcomes Every Rookie With Clear Message
"I even played tight end here in the the first spring ball here. Lanning brought me into the office asked me if was a if I was willing to play tight end because I think most of our tight ends were hurt during the spring. Like, (Terrance) Ferg was hurt, I think Herbert was hurt, Patrick. . . . Oh, yeah, I played a little bit of tight end the first spring I got here," said Uiagalelei.
Uiagalelei also talked to Barner about his decision to commit to Ducks coach Dan Lanning and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi. Uiagalelei revealed that he didn't want to visit Oregon at first, but he highlighted the authenticity of both Lanning and Lupoi on his trip.
"I just felt like I feel like sometimes you kind of tell, like, they put on a show or they're doing this. I think coach Tosh (Lupoi) is probably like one of the most, and coach Lanning, but especially Coach Tosh, like, he's the same every day every day. And coach (Wilson) Love. . . . I feel like they were just authentic to themselves. Just carry themselves with the standard that they would want the players to have," Uiagalelei said.
His talent on the offensive ball might be left to speculation, but Uiagalelei is certainly a force to be reckoned with along the defensive line. He is expected to be a leader on Oregon's defense in 2025, and could play his way into the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.