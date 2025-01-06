Can Oregon Ducks' Matthew Bedford Receive Extra Year Of Eligibility? NCAA Waiver
The Oregon Ducks offense suffered a key injury at the beginning of the season as offensive lineman Matthew Bedford suffered an injury prior to their season opener vs. Idaho during fall practice.
He only saw playing time in the win vs. Oregon State, when he was in during the last few plays of the game as the Ducks knelt it out for the win.
Bedford was a transfer from Indiana, where he started for multiple years for the Hoosiers prior to coming over to Eugene. He was thought to come in and be an immediate starter for the Ducks prior to his injury.
After Oregon's 41-21 loss in the Rose Bowl, Bedford addressed his year of eligibility and what is next for him, including the possibility of coming back for one more season at Oregon.
"It'd be amazing to have that extra year and another opportunity. Like I said, it's in the works. It's in the future. I can't really control that thing, just trusting God... I mean, it is, honestly, out of my hands. The only thing I can do is prepare every day like I'm going to be playing tomorrow. And that's been my approach since January and how I've been dealing with this thing. It's just every day waking up, doing everything I can to put myself and in the best position to help this team," Bedford said. "This team has so many great athletes, great people that are investing in this thing, and I just want to do the same."
It would be the second time that Bedford would be seeking the medical hardship waiver after missing almost all of the 2022 season with an injury. If granted once again, it would be Bedford's seventh season in college football.
Bedford said that the rehab for his injury has been smooth sailing and that if his extra year of eligibility is given to him, that he will be ready and in shape.
"I'm feeling back, feeling right back. I'm turning around the corner," Bedford said. "But I feel like I'm ready to get back to practice and get back moving around like I used to. I feel like I'm moving around like I used to again. I feel like this time was needed for me to get 100-percent again."
If he is given the extra season, Bedford would become one of the unquestioned leaders of the offensive line for the Ducks.
