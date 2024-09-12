WATCH: Oregon Ducks Star Marcus Harper Interviews Offensive Lineman Teammates
Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Marcus Harper II hosts 'The Big Mark Show' in the video above. Watch as Harper interviews teammates Nishad Strother and Matthew Bedford about why they transferred to Oregon, injuries they've overcome and fun facts that fans would be surprised to know about.
Bedford reveals how Oregon coach Dan Lanning picked him up from the airport on his first visit to Eugene.
"It was time for a change and I wanted to win," said Bedford on why he transferred to Oregon from Big Ten conference foe, Indiana.
"My cousin (Dillon Mitchell) played here... When I hit the portal and places started hitting me up, it led me back here (to Eugene.) It just made the most sense," Bedford told Harper.
What was surprising to Bedford about Oregon football?
"I would say, walking around the facility... But let me start with just getting off the plane - Coach Lanning picked me up. That was a first. That set the standard for the connection for the people who are here at Oregon," Bedford told Harper.
Harper II stands out in his fifth season at Oregon - a very uncommon path in the rise of the transfer portal - choosing to be a Duck through coaching changes (Mario Cristobal to Dan Lanning.) Harper II also stands out in his excellent interview skills and ability to connect, as seen on the Big Mark Show.
Harper II asked former East Carolina transfer guard Strother about battling an acromioclavicular injury to the shoulder that kept him out from all but five of Oregon’s games during the 2023 season.
"I thought I broke my collarbone or something," Strother told Harper II. "Ended up running off the field and got the x-ray and everything. And they told me that I got a grade three AC separation."
"I was in a sling, just losing a lot of the progress that I had made during camp, my first camp coming out here, just trying to, trying to push for a starting job," Strother said. "I felt like a lot of my progress was like halted, you know, missing like five weeks, not being a hundred percent, but still going out to practice and stuff just so, just so I can contribute in some way."
Strother is back and healthy now for the 2024-25 season. More good news for the Ducks -when asked about his confidence level about Bedford playing against Oregon State this Saturday, coach Lanning said he is “Confident he could.”
A vital piece to a Duck offense, Oregon's offensive line has had early season struggles, allowing seven sacks on quarterback Dillon Gabriel. The Ducks looks to find its rhythm this Saturday against in-state rival Oregon State. The Ducks kick off vs. the Beavers in Reser Stadium on September 14th at 12:30 p.m. PT on FOX.
