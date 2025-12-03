Oregon Ducks Miss Out on Major Flip for Ohio State Buckeyes 5-Star Recruit
The Oregon Ducks entered Wednesday's Early Signing Day expected to remain relatively quiet on the recruiting front, with nothing wild in terms of flips or decommits.
That changed quickly early in the morning, and it was all thanks to some major dominoes falling in the coaching carousel.
After it was announced that Ohio State Buckeyes wide receivers coach Brian Hartline would be leaving to take the head coaching job with the USF Bulls, buzz surrounding one of Oregon's top flip targets started to gain traction. However, any hope of that happening died out quickly.
Chris Henry Jr. Announces He Will Sign With Ohio State
A product of prestigious Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, CA. five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. has announced that he will sign with the Ohio State Buckeyes. He has been committed to Ohio State for over two years, announcing his pledge to the Buckeyes on July 28, 2023. It had been hard to imagine him changing course after such a lengthy commitment, but stranger things have happened.
Those stranger things appeared to be taking place, but now all Henry Jr. has to do is put pen to paper and officially become a Buckeye. If Oregon fans want to hold out some hope, Ohio State has not officially announced the Henry Jr. signing just yet, so if Dan Lanning and the Ducks want to work the phones, they have that option it appears.
That said, Oregon went through its own major coaching loss with the departute of offensive coordinator Will Stein, who is taking the head coaching job with the Kentucky Wildcats. The Ducks certainly needed all they could get in order to flip Henry Jr. and it's hard to imagine that the loss of Stein helped in any way.
Chris Henry Jr. Had Connections to Oregon Ducks
Henry Jr. had some interesting connections to Oregon, as two of his former Mater Dei teammates currently play for the Ducks, both of whom are making an impact as freshmen.
Oregon running back Jordon Davison and linebacker Nasir Wyatt both played with Henry Jr. at Mater Dei last season in what was his first season with the elite high school program after transferring in.
Unfortunately, Henry Jr. missed most of the 2024 season due to a knee injury but still likely spent tons of time with his teammates, particularly Davison on the offensive side of the ball.
Henry Jr. also has a connection with Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore, who tried his best to publicly lure him to the Ducks with a plea on social media.
The idea of Henry Jr. joining forces with Moore in Eugene would have set the Ducks up to have arguably the top wide receivers corps in college football for the next few seasons, but instead, Oregon will have to watch Henry Jr. from afar in the Big Ten.
