The No. 21 Oregon Ducks are hoping for a "get-back" game at Autzen Stadium against the FCS Portland State Vikings.

In a home, Friday night lights battle where the Ducks are heavily favored, there's a chance once Oregon works through their in-game attempts to remedy a list of issues surfacing from their Oklahoma State loss, that younger players may get a chance to see the field.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks on the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With coach Dan Lanning's motto of "if you're good enough, you're old enough," what players need to prove their worth and find a way to pick up game minutes in order to avoid transfer portal questions in January?

The answer is athletes who are young enough with enough talent capitol to potentially transfer after the season mixed with the make-up of their position room. Below are three players that have the potential to fit these qualities as Oregon enters game No. 3 of the regular season.

Oregon tight ends coach Drew Mehringer works with players during practice with the Ducks Wednesday, Aug. 14 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jalen Lott, Freshman, Wide Reciever

For Lott, injury timing seems to be an issue during his freshman year at Oregon. After Lott was not observed on the field for pregame warmups in Oregon's home opener against Boise State, coach Dan Lanning confirmed that the former five-star high school recruit would be missing a few games this season.

“Yeah, Jalen will be down just for a little bit. Had a minor, you know, corrective surgery on his hand," Lanning said.

Oregon does have an intense battle in the receiver room as freshman Messiah Hampton showed some promise during the second half of the Ducks' 39-31 loss to the Cowboys, Jeremiah McClellan stepping up against Boise State, sophomore Dakorien Moore still having a handful of shining plays to kick off the season, and senior Evan Stewart still searching for his own big moments.

Lott will have a lot of competition once he's back and healthy.

July 27, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Immanuel Iheanacho part of the top-ranked recruits flocked to Eugene for the 2024 Oregon Ducks Saturday Night Live ; Mandatory credit: Zachary Neel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Immanuel Iheanacho, Freshman, Offensive Line

With the Oregon Ducks offensive line struggled against the Oklahoma State Cowboys' defense, perhaps one of the more anticipated trench pick-ups over the 2026 off season can find a way into the rotation: freshman Immanuel Iheancho.

The No. 6 overall player in the 2026 high school recruiting class, Iheanacho has yet to see the field for Oregon despite the Ducks' struggles to find consistency in the tackle positions. When asked about Iheanacho and fellow freshman lineman Tommy Tofi's abscence from the line, Lanning stated that both freshmen need more time to adjust to the next level.

"Learn the system. Let's acknowledge, man, he still got here at the very end of June. Again, you've got to play better than the person that's out there on the field in front of you. But those guys, I'm very excited about them. They've got to play consistently to put themselves in position to be out there playing for us," Lanning said.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Dylan Riley (0) congratulates Oregon Ducks defensive back Trey McNutt (8) and Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jovon McRae II (84) after a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive line is typically a developmental position, and Iheanacho may need more time before seeing the field consistently. Still, he could use some reps in a game against Portland State with the Ducks expected to have a large second-half lead.

Trey McNutt, Sophomore, Safety & Cornerback

It's hard not to feel for sophomore safety and cornerback Trey McNutt, who missed the entirety of the 2025 season due to a broken leg. With peers like cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. and outside linebacker Nasir Wyatt rising up the ranks of the Oregon defense from their performances last season, McNutt is back to compete for a bigger role with a bit to catch up on.

Back in 2025, McNutt was pegged as the No. 2 safety in the country and the No. 31 overall prospect by 247Sports. Though McNutt did see the field against Boise State, he's yet to record a tackle in either of Oregon's contests so far this year.

"This year is definitely easier," McNutt said. "I got mental reps last year and being able to put it on the field and really get those true reps on the field, it's been good. I've been able to play faster and really put able to put into the field."

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