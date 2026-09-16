Three Oregon Ducks Rising and Falling Before Portland State
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The No. 21 Oregon Ducks are moving on from a shocking 39-31 road loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys, with coach Dan Lanning and crew's sights now set on what may to be a bounce-back game against the FCS Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium.
With the Ducks' performance in Stillwater top of mind, Oregon athletes saw their stock rise despite an overall troubling performance, and the Ducks have some pressing questions to begin to answer during a Friday Night Lights game.
Rising: Devon Jackson, Fifth-Year, Inside Linebacker
If there's a single player to point to as the bright spot for Oregon amidst a slew of problems, it's veteran inside linebacker Devon Jackson. Just in the first quarter, Jackson ran down Cowboys' quarterback Drew Mestemaker to prevent an early Oklahoma State touchdown, then followed that highlight shortly after with an electric 96-yard pick six, showing off his untouchable speed.
Jackson ended the match-up as the No. 2 on the team for total tackles (7) and continued to find ways to pressure Mestemaker and the Cowboys' offense early, but his efforts weren't enough to stave off the Cowboys' dominant performance.
As Lanning admitted during his postgame press conference, without Jackson and senior edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei's defensive touchdowns, the Ducks would've been in far worse of a spot against the Cowboys.
Rising: Gage Hurych, Junior, Kicker
During a preseason where a new-look special teams had Duck fans feeling a bit uneasy, junior kicker Gage Hurych has so far proved he's a servicable successor to former Duck Atticus Sappington. So far, Hurych is 100 percent on extra point kicks and field goals in the 2026 season, becoming a welcome consistent as the Ducks navigate pitfalls throughout.
At the end of the second quarter against the Cowboys, as the Oregon offense took 11 plays for 41 yards over 3:17 in their last offensive series with 30 seconds on the clock, Hurych took the field to punch in a 42-yard field goal which was his second longest kick of the season so far.
Rising: Messiah Hampton, Freshman, Wide Receiver
As quarterback Dante Moore struggled to connect with his go-to receivers, one young talent stepped up amongst a stacked wide receiver room to try and pump a little more momentum into Oregon's office.
Though freshman Messiah Hampton only picked up three passes, his 10.3 yards per catch put him as the No. 3 receiver on the team against the Cowboys, with Hampton being slotted in after Moore just could not find a consistent rhythm with either senior Evan Stewart or sophomore Dakorien Moore.
Falling: Fox Crader, Junior, Right Tackle
Though it's tough to single out a particular offensive lineman that contributed to the heap of issues in the trenches for the Ducks, junior right tackle Fox Crader showed some of the most obvious mis-reads and getting beat off the block, particularly in the fourth quarter as the Ducks' offense unraveled against the Cowboys.
As Crader was the typical left tackle relief lineman during the 2025 season, perhaps he's not quite used to the right side, communication issues with a less-seasoned batch of linemen, or there's a deeper issue involving defenses figuring out the "tells" of a run-play or pass-play, or all three.
Falling: Dante Moore, Senior, Quarterback
Speaking of tells, senior quarterback Dante Moore revealed his own personal faults when it comes to potentially giving away a run-play or pass-play with his footwork against the Cowboys. Moore, who was widely discussed as a favorite for the Heisman Trophy Award in the preseason, may not hear his name brought up as much after a game that's likely to go down as his worst with the Ducks.
Moore ended the game with a 48 percent completion rating in the air, going 14 for 29 with 191 yards and two touchdowns. With four sacks throughout the game and constant pressure on Moore from the Cowboys' defensive line, the quarterback often overthrew several passes to familiar targets, bringing up shades of how his collectiveness in the pocket crumbled in the Peach Bowl against the Indiana Hoosiers.
Moore has enough talent to bounce back from this loss, but seeing a veteran quarterback forgo a shot at the NFL Draft for one more year in college and play the game he did against Oklahoma State is disheartening.
Falling: Bear Alexander, Fifth-Year, Defensive Lineman
One of the most head-scratching parts of Oregon's performances against Oklahoma State and Boise State is the defensive line, which entered the 2026 season as one of the most anticipated position groups in the country.
Senior defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington exited the game in Stillwater during the start of the first quarter with an undisclosed injury, causing the Ducks to lean on senior lineman Bear Alexander in the interior. The Cowboys had success running the ball, however, with 5.9 yards per rush play off 40 rushing attempts.
Continuing to pound the rock in that way signals Oklahoma State was not scared of Alexander and Oregon's defensive line.
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A born and raised Oregonian, Ally Osborne has a passion for sporting events across her home state. She began writing for Oregon Ducks on SI in 2021. Currently a morning talk show host and sports reporter for KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon, Ally is engrained in her community. Finding and sharing stories that highlight the unique culture and connectivity sports creates is a part of her DNA. She frequently contributes sports content to KOIN's broadcast and streaming platforms while hosting talk show "Everyday Northwest" and video podcast "Tower Talk Live" every weekday. With Portland being her third-worked television market (second in Oregon), Osborne brings hard-news and feature-reporting experience to compliment her expertise for sports storytelling. Her journalistic endeavors and art creations (many of which are inspired by the Oregon Ducks) can be found on her social media pages. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace.