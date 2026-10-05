Oregon Ducks NFL Quarterbacks Facing Different Setbacks

For the second consecutive week, three former Oregon Ducks quarterbacks, Marcus Mariota (Washington Commanders), Bo Nix (Denver Broncos), and Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers), started for their NFL teams.

Their games provided several twists and turns in Week 4. After the trio went 2-1 in Week 3, all three quarterbacks' teams lost on Sunday. Here’s how the three former Oregon quarterbacks did in their respective games.

Marcus Mariota, Washington Commanders

Oct 4, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) looks to pass against the Indianapolis Colts during the first quarter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Washington Commanders' injury struggles continued in their 30-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in London on Sunday. The Commanders lost former Oregon Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota, who left with an apparent knee injury.

Before his injury against the Colts, Mariota had thrown for 46 yards on 3-of-4 passes and had a 35-yard run. Since Jayden Daniels went down with a nasty elbow injury, the former Oregon star and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback had looked impressive in leading the Commanders.

Here’s the play that Marcus Mariota got hurt on. He’s now headed to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/DszMaJu5mq — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 4, 2026

In Week 3, Mariota led the Commanders to a 33-31 win over the defending Super Bowl champions, the Seattle Seahawks, throwing for 183 yards and three touchdowns. His injury is another major loss for the Commanders as they now turn to rookie quarterback and former Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis.

The good news for the Commanders is that Daniels is expected to be back for Washington’s Week 5 matchup against the New York Giants. Despite his knee injury, it’s safe to say that Mariota did well during Daniels absence, as he helped the Commanders to earn a victory over one of the NFC’s best teams.

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Oct 4, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) in the pocket against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two of the NFL's top defenses faced off on Sunday at Levi's Stadium as Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos looked to build on their win over the Los Angeles Rams with a victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Despite their best efforts, Nix and the Broncos fell short on the road, losing 24-14.

The patience pays off for Bo Nix



DENvsSF on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/deCCBwFnd0 — NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026

In the loss, Nix finished with 214 yards and one touchdown on 25-of-42 passing. Nix's one touchdown pass came late in the fourth quarter, connecting with wide receiver Jaylen Waddle from 13 yards out. Through four games this season, Nix has thrown for 605 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions, as the team falls to 2-2 with Sunday's loss to the 49ers.

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Oct 4, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The disaster continues for former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers as the Seattle Seahawks defeated them 30-23 on Sunday at Lumen Field. Herbert threw an interception on the first play. It was just the beginning of an all-around poor performance for the former Ducks star and the Chargers' offense.

Justin Herbert INT on the first play of the gamepic.twitter.com/x5TeOIRcxT — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 4, 2026

Herbert finished the Chargers' loss throwing for 189 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions on 19-of-31 passing. The streak of throwing an interception in every game continues for Herbert. The Chargers' playoff chances plummet, and time is running out for Los Angeles to turn things around.

With the loss, the Chargers fall to 0-4, and it's hard to point to signs of being better for Herbert, especially given how difficult their upcoming schedule is. The Chargers will next host another former Oregon quarterback, Bo Nix, and the Denver Broncos in Week 5 at SoFi Stadium.

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