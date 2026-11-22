The Los Angeles Chargers are looking to make it two wins in a row when they host the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon.

The Chargers finally got their first win of the season last week, getting a 23-20 win in Baltimore on Monday Night Football. Meanwhile, the Jets have now lost five in a row since beating the Browns for their second win of the year.

The total is set in the low 40s for this matchup, so there should be some points scored in Los Angeles.

Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Jets vs. Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 22.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Jets vs. Chargers

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jason Sanders OVER 1.5 Made Field Goals (-112)

Omarion Hampton Anytime Touchdown (+120)

Justin Herbert OVER 0.5 Interceptions (+130)

Jason Sanders OVER 1.5 Made Field Goals (-112)

The Dolphins have been able to move the football, but finding the end zone has been an issue. That’s resulted in plenty of field goal opportunities for Jason Sanders, who is 25-of-28 for the season.

Sanders has made multiple field goals in six of nine games this season, including four field goals in each of his last three games. I’d consider taking Sanders OVER 2.5 field goals (+293) and OVER 3.5 (+920) as well.

Omarion Hampton Anytime Touchdown (+120)

Omarion Hampton is officially the starting running back for the Chargers, at least according to offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. He ran the ball 22 times for a season-high 105 yards and a touchdown last week in Baltimore.

After scoring four rushing touchdowns (and one receiving) in nine games last year, Hampton has matched that through nine games this season. Now, as the team’s lead back, I’ll take Hampton to score again against a Jets team that has been susceptible to the run.

Justin Herbert OVER 0.5 Interceptions (+130)

Justin Herbert finally saw his streak of eight straight games with an interception to start the season come to an end in last week’s victory, but I have to go back to it again.

The Jets may only have two interceptions this year, but one of them did come last week against Josh Allen.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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