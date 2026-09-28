Oregon Ducks Quarterbacks Headline NFL Week 3 Thrilling Finishes
Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season featured three former Oregon Ducks quarterbacks starting: Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers), Marcus Mariota (Washington Commanders), and Bo Nix (Denver Broncos).
The three quarterbacks were very successful during their collegiate careers with the Ducks, leading Oregon to the championship contention stage on multiple occasions. The skills they developed at Oregon helped them become starting NFL quarterbacks. Here’s how the three former Oregon quarterbacks performed in their starts on Sunday.
Marcus Mariota, Washington Commanders
In their first game without Jayden Daniels, who suffered a brutal elbow injury in the Commanders' Week 2 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Mariota guided Washington to their first win of the season as they upset the defending Super Bowl champions, the Seattle Seahawks, 33-31.
Mariota finished the win over the Seahawks throwing for 183 yards and three touchdowns on 19-of-31 passing. With the Commanders' win, the Seahawks' 12-game winning streak ended, as their last loss was in Week 11 last season against the Los Angeles Rams.
After winning the Heisman Trophy at Oregon and leading the Ducks to a national championship game appearance in the inaugural College Football Playoff, the Tennessee Titans selected Mariota with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.
Following five seasons with the Titans, Mariota spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington Commanders as a backup quarterback. During his 12-year NFL career, Mariota has thrown for 17,990 yards, 108 touchdowns, and 62 interceptions.
Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
The struggles for former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers continued on Sunday as they fell to 0-3 on the season after a 24-16 road loss to the Buffalo Bills.
In the loss, Herbert threw for 226 yards, one touchdown, and one interception on 20-of-34 passing. It hasn’t been the start to the season that many anticipated for Herbert, as the Chargers entered the season as a Super Bowl contender.
Herbert has thrown an interception in all three games the Chargers have played this season, including two double-digit losses to the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders. With a difficult slate of games ahead, things could get worse for Herbert and the Chargers as their playoff chances continue to decrease early in the season.
Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
For the second consecutive week, Sunday Night Football gave NFL fans a thrilling matchup. This time, former Ducks quarterback Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos erased a 16-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Rams 30-26.
Trailing by three in the final minutes, Nix led the Broncos on a game-winning drive, capped off with a rushing touchdown, where he leaped over the Rams' defensive line.
Nix finished the game throwing for 186 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception on 17-of-34 passing. It wasn't the former Oregon star's best performance, but he gathered himself after a slow start, leading the Broncos to a win over the Rams in a Sunday Night thriller.
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Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.