Oregon Ducks Quarterbacks Headline NFL Week 3 Thrilling Finishes

Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season featured three former Oregon Ducks quarterbacks starting: Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers), Marcus Mariota (Washington Commanders), and Bo Nix (Denver Broncos).

The three quarterbacks were very successful during their collegiate careers with the Ducks, leading Oregon to the championship contention stage on multiple occasions. The skills they developed at Oregon helped them become starting NFL quarterbacks. Here’s how the three former Oregon quarterbacks performed in their starts on Sunday.

Marcus Mariota, Washington Commanders

Sep 27, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) rushes the ball against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In their first game without Jayden Daniels, who suffered a brutal elbow injury in the Commanders' Week 2 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Mariota guided Washington to their first win of the season as they upset the defending Super Bowl champions, the Seattle Seahawks, 33-31.

Mariota finished the win over the Seahawks throwing for 183 yards and three touchdowns on 19-of-31 passing. With the Commanders' win, the Seahawks' 12-game winning streak ended, as their last loss was in Week 11 last season against the Los Angeles Rams.

MARCUS MARIOTA 🐐



Another game clincher by a Duck as Mariota, Josh Conerly Jr. and the @Commanders knock off the reigning Super Bowl champions!#ProDucks x @MM8Foundation pic.twitter.com/I797SbIUFI — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 27, 2026

After winning the Heisman Trophy at Oregon and leading the Ducks to a national championship game appearance in the inaugural College Football Playoff, the Tennessee Titans selected Mariota with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Following five seasons with the Titans, Mariota spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington Commanders as a backup quarterback. During his 12-year NFL career, Mariota has thrown for 17,990 yards, 108 touchdowns, and 62 interceptions.

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws in the second half against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The struggles for former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers continued on Sunday as they fell to 0-3 on the season after a 24-16 road loss to the Buffalo Bills.

In the loss, Herbert threw for 226 yards, one touchdown, and one interception on 20-of-34 passing. It hasn’t been the start to the season that many anticipated for Herbert, as the Chargers entered the season as a Super Bowl contender.

Man, Herbert has just not looked good at all this year pic.twitter.com/fwWwL8LImv — Oregon Updates (@oregon__updates) September 27, 2026

Herbert has thrown an interception in all three games the Chargers have played this season, including two double-digit losses to the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders. With a difficult slate of games ahead, things could get worse for Herbert and the Chargers as their playoff chances continue to decrease early in the season.

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Sep 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) looks to pass against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the second consecutive week, Sunday Night Football gave NFL fans a thrilling matchup. This time, former Ducks quarterback Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos erased a 16-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Rams 30-26.

Trailing by three in the final minutes, Nix led the Broncos on a game-winning drive, capped off with a rushing touchdown, where he leaped over the Rams' defensive line.

Another Duck game-winner 🦆



Bo Nix takes it himself to complete a 16-point comeback for the @Broncos!#ProDucks x @BoNix10 pic.twitter.com/mfWGNTzoCL — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 28, 2026

Nix finished the game throwing for 186 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception on 17-of-34 passing. It wasn't the former Oregon star's best performance, but he gathered himself after a slow start, leading the Broncos to a win over the Rams in a Sunday Night thriller.

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