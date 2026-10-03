Dan Lanning Saw Something in Bo Nix’s Broncos Game and Made a Call
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Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and and now-Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix have a bond that has stood the test of time, a new team and city.
What is Lanning doing on Oregon's bye week? Lanning had a chance to watch Nix deliver late-game heroics in the Broncos’ 30-26 win over the Los Angeles Rams. It didn’t take long for his coaching instincts to kick in.
Dan Lanning Called Bo Nix After Watching Broncos Game
Lanning "saw a few things" he wanted to discuss with Nix, so he reached out the next day.
“Because it’s bye week, I actually got to watch some of Bo’s game,” Lanning said on the Jim Rowe Show. “There’s another guy on the other sideline, Terrance Ferguson, competing with the Rams. But I talked to Bo the next day. I saw some things in the game. I said, ‘Hey, man, you mind if we catch up?’ And we had a great conversation.”
Lanning did not reveal what caught his attention or what he and Nix discussed. However, their ongoing relationship is noteworthy: Lanning watched, noticed something and picked up the phone.
For two seasons at Oregon, those conversations were part of their daily routine. The setting has changed, but Lanning remains invested. The Eugene - NFL pipeline has never been stronger. Under Lanning, the Ducks have had 31 total NFL Draft picks in four seasons.
For Oregon fans who watch Nix on Sundays or Broncos fans hoping Denver makes a NFL postseason run, Lanning's comments about how Nix responds to pressure are expecially telling.
One of Lanning’s clearest memories of Nix involves the moments when he challenged his quarterback in practice.
"Bo's always been a competitor," Lanning said. "I think for Bo, (when) it gets the most serious, those competitive juices go to a different level. I remember moments where I'd rip him in practice, and the next play, he throws a touchdown.
"He thrives in tough moments. And that's one thing I always want to credit him. But obviously, he's become an outstanding player. He was an outstanding player for us. He's just taking it to another level now with his time there at the Broncos," Lanning said.
Some players tighten up when they get "ripped" by a coach. Nix is the epitome of "shooters, shoot." When Lanning challenged Nix in practice, his quarterback kept firing. He's still doing that in the NFL.
Bo Nix Building Reputation
Lanning isn't the only one who sees Nix's greatness. The Broncos face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday and legendary linebacker Fred Warner didn't hold back on the biggest challenge in defending Nix.
“Everything, honestly," Warner said. “He’s just a playmaker. His ability to extend out of the pocket, use his legs, I think he’s faster than people think. His ability to throw the deep ball and make plays in that way. I think he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the league.
“It’s just no flinch. I think that’s one of the great attributes of a quarterback: The ability to continue to play regardless of the situation. The poise that he plays with as a young player, too, I think that’s uncommon. So, it’s going to be a huge, huge challenge for us.”
Bo Nix Impact on Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore
While Nix makes noise in the NFL, he is also still having an impact on Oregon quarterback Dante Moore. With championship aspirations and goals, Moore decided to take advice from Lanning and Nix.
"Not being on social media, I think that's the biggest thing I've been doing," Moore said. "That's something that coach Lanning brought up to me. Something I learned from Bo Nix... he wasn't on social media through fall camp, and in our generation, we're addicted to it."
Nix’s legacy continues to resonate at Oregon, as an example of how to block out the outside noise, en route to becoming a first round NFL Draft pick. Moore is taking a page out of Nix's book and giving his undivided attention to his teammates and the Duck football team.
The latest injury update on Moore is that he's continuing through concussion protocol, and Lanning has not given a timetable for his return. Oregon's starting quarterback was taken off the field on a stretcher and transported to a hospital following a targeting hit against USC. Backup Dylan Raiola stepped in and helped lead the Ducks to victory.
As for Nix, he played two seasons for Oregon from 2022-2023. He left Oregon as the program’s all-time leader in completion percentage at 74.9 and broke Oregon's single-season records for completions (364), passing yards (4,508) and passing touchdowns (45) in 2023. He also set the NCAA single-season record for completion percentage in 2023 at 77.45 (364-of-470).
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Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 15 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with the Sports Illustrated Network for six years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.Follow BriAmaranthus