Dan Lanning Saw Something in Bo Nix’s Broncos Game and Made a Call

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and and now-Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix have a bond that has stood the test of time, a new team and city.

What is Lanning doing on Oregon's bye week? Lanning had a chance to watch Nix deliver late-game heroics in the Broncos’ 30-26 win over the Los Angeles Rams. It didn’t take long for his coaching instincts to kick in.

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (right) celebrates with head coach Dan Lanning after defeating the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Dan Lanning Called Bo Nix After Watching Broncos Game

Lanning "saw a few things" he wanted to discuss with Nix, so he reached out the next day.

“Because it’s bye week, I actually got to watch some of Bo’s game,” Lanning said on the Jim Rowe Show. “There’s another guy on the other sideline, Terrance Ferguson, competing with the Rams. But I talked to Bo the next day. I saw some things in the game. I said, ‘Hey, man, you mind if we catch up?’ And we had a great conversation.”

Lanning did not reveal what caught his attention or what he and Nix discussed. However, their ongoing relationship is noteworthy: Lanning watched, noticed something and picked up the phone.

For two seasons at Oregon, those conversations were part of their daily routine. The setting has changed, but Lanning remains invested. The Eugene - NFL pipeline has never been stronger. Under Lanning, the Ducks have had 31 total NFL Draft picks in four seasons.

For Oregon fans who watch Nix on Sundays or Broncos fans hoping Denver makes a NFL postseason run, Lanning's comments about how Nix responds to pressure are expecially telling.

Sep 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates after the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of Lanning’s clearest memories of Nix involves the moments when he challenged his quarterback in practice.

"Bo's always been a competitor," Lanning said. "I think for Bo, (when) it gets the most serious, those competitive juices go to a different level. I remember moments where I'd rip him in practice, and the next play, he throws a touchdown.

"He thrives in tough moments. And that's one thing I always want to credit him. But obviously, he's become an outstanding player. He was an outstanding player for us. He's just taking it to another level now with his time there at the Broncos," Lanning said.

"Bo's always been a competitor, and I think for Bo when it gets the most serious, those competitive juices go to another level."@CoachDanLanning on former @oregonfootball and current Broncos QB Bo Nix's comeback win over the Rams. pic.twitter.com/vVxZcYDITc — Jim Rome (@jimrome) September 30, 2026

Some players tighten up when they get "ripped" by a coach. Nix is the epitome of "shooters, shoot." When Lanning challenged Nix in practice, his quarterback kept firing. He's still doing that in the NFL.

Bo Nix Building Reputation

Lanning isn't the only one who sees Nix's greatness. The Broncos face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday and legendary linebacker Fred Warner didn't hold back on the biggest challenge in defending Nix.

“Everything, honestly," Warner said. “He’s just a playmaker. His ability to extend out of the pocket, use his legs, I think he’s faster than people think. His ability to throw the deep ball and make plays in that way. I think he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

“It’s just no flinch. I think that’s one of the great attributes of a quarterback: The ability to continue to play regardless of the situation. The poise that he plays with as a young player, too, I think that’s uncommon. So, it’s going to be a huge, huge challenge for us.”

Bo Nix Impact on Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore

While Nix makes noise in the NFL, he is also still having an impact on Oregon quarterback Dante Moore. With championship aspirations and goals, Moore decided to take advice from Lanning and Nix.

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) waves to a fan before a game against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Not being on social media, I think that's the biggest thing I've been doing," Moore said. "That's something that coach Lanning brought up to me. Something I learned from Bo Nix... he wasn't on social media through fall camp, and in our generation, we're addicted to it."

Nix’s legacy continues to resonate at Oregon, as an example of how to block out the outside noise, en route to becoming a first round NFL Draft pick. Moore is taking a page out of Nix's book and giving his undivided attention to his teammates and the Duck football team.

The latest injury update on Moore is that he's continuing through concussion protocol, and Lanning has not given a timetable for his return. Oregon's starting quarterback was taken off the field on a stretcher and transported to a hospital following a targeting hit against USC. Backup Dylan Raiola stepped in and helped lead the Ducks to victory.

As for Nix, he played two seasons for Oregon from 2022-2023. He left Oregon as the program’s all-time leader in completion percentage at 74.9 and broke Oregon's single-season records for completions (364), passing yards (4,508) and passing touchdowns (45) in 2023. He also set the NCAA single-season record for completion percentage in 2023 at 77.45 (364-of-470).

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