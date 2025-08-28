Why Oregon Ducks Are NFL Roster Cuts Big Winners
Playing collegiate football for the Oregon Ducks is becoming more and more of an ideal situation for athletes who dream of making it to the NFL.
NFL teams had to trim down their rosters by the 53-player deadline on Aug. 26. Following the initial roster deadline, dozens of former Ducks made NFL rosters. Oregon has the ninth most NFL players of any program.
Which Ducks Made 53-Man Rosters?
One of the highlights for the Ducks on deadline day was former cornerback Nikko Reed making the Los Angeles Chargers roster.
Reed wasn’t invited to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine and went undrafted. His former coach, Dan Lanning, expressed his excitement and lack of surprise with Reed making the roster.
“When it comes to drafting guys and like guys like Nikko, you're thrilled to see them take advantage of an opportunity,” Lanning said. “Not necessarily care about how they got there, but recognize they get the opportunity to get there. And I'm not one bit surprised with him. He's always been a great player. He operates like a vet. He's had a really good fall camp, it looks like from the outside looking in.”
Lanning has 22 former players he coached at Oregon who made initial rosters.
Rookie Pro Ducks
- Derrick Harmon (Pittsburgh Steelers, defensive lineman)
- Jeffrey Bassa (Kansas City Chiefs, linebacker)
- Jamaree Caldwell (Los Angeles Chargers, defensive lineman)
- Nikko Reed (Los Angeles Chargers, cornerback)
- Josh Conerly Jr. (Washington Commanders, offensive tackle)
- Ajani Cornelius (Dallas Cowboys, offensive tackle)
- Tez Johnson (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wide receiver)
- Jordan James (San Francisco 49ers, running back)
- Terrance Ferguson (Los Angeles Rams, tight end)
- Jordan Burch (Arizona Cardinals, edge)
- Dillon Gabriel (Cleveland Browns, quarterback)
Why Roster Deadline Was Significant For Oregon
Oregon has historically been successful at producing NFL talent. Lanning has only increased the number of Ducks who have gone on to the professional level after playing for his program.
The 2025 NFL Draft featured a program record of 10 Oregon players drafted into the league. The program’s ability to see players selected in the draft and find spots on the final roster should make Eugene a coveted destination for players with ambitions of professionally.
Notably, the Ducks have four quarterbacks who finished their careers at Oregon and are currently in the NFL. Denver Broncos’ Bo Nix and Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert are both set to start at quarterback this season, while Marcus Mariota makes the Washington Commanders’ squad and Dillon Gabriel joins the Cleveland Browns.
Despite Lanning and the Ducks’ watching a plethora of players make the initial rosters, 20 players who finished their collegiate careers at Oregon were released or waived on Tuesday.
Lanning sees it as an opportunity for his former players to bounce back and write the chapter in their journey.
“There’s several of our players that have gotten opportunities, and some that didn't get an opportunity yesterday, that are still going to have opportunities moving forward,” Lanning said on Wednesday.
“So those guys, that's a great example of the ones that didn't get it, adversity setting in,” Lanning continued. “Okay, what's my plan? How am I going to attack it? And the guys that made it realizing, hey, this is for today, and rinse do to it again tomorrow. So, we're very excited about our guys that have done a great job in the NFL, and the opportunities ahead of them.”
The fact that so many Ducks made it past the 53-player deadline, yet 20 still wait for their next steps, is a testament to the number of players who came out of Oregon with the opportunity to continue their athletic careers.