Ranking Oregon Ducks Nike Uniforms: Best In College Football 2024?
When it comes to the No. 1 Oregon Ducks' 2024 season, there's a lot of iconic moments. From completing a program history 13-0 season, to being the only team left in the NCAA undefeated, to clinching a Big Ten Championship title in their first year with the conference, to quarterback Dillon Gabriel being the fifth Oregon Heisman Trophy finalist since 2001, to a playoff berth on the way; there's a lot to be excited about as a Duck fan.
However, one aspect of Oregon's historic season were the Nike threads the Ducks wore throughout. Dubbed "Generation O," Oregon's 2024 uniform line was created by Nike and father-son design duo Van Horne Brands as an ode to a decade of design at the university.
But which uniform combination is the best? Let's get the story behind "Generation O" first.
The five base uniforms for the 2024 season include the "Mighty Oregon," the "Gang Green", the "Warp Speed," the "Heroes" cancer tribute uniform, and the "Fly Era." All but the "Warp Speed" and "Heroes" designs were revealed before the season began. Each of these base uniforms have been utilized or mixed with other pieces in the collection for a truly unique array of Duck uniforms with deep history.
Speaking of history, "Generation O" is a true ode to Oregon's relationship with sportswear giant Nike. The brand and it's founder, Phil Knight, has a longstanding relationship with the University of Oregon and often tests their newest technology on Oregon athletes. A Youtube video released before the start of the 2024 season delves into the history behind the “swoosh” and the “O”.
Oregon’s new uniform era is overseen by a group of football athletes and Oregon Equipment Administrator, Kenny Farr. The “Uniform Committee” chose particular decades of Oregon Football to honor through their uniform designs, and is crucial in approving designs before they’re manufactured by a company in Portland, Oregon. Farr joined the Oregon program in 2008 and is instrumental in the way Oregon utilizes their unique uniform designs.
With history out of the way, let's rank all thirteen regular season uniform combinations to determine the best of the "O." Each Uniform will be ranked from 13-1 with the opponent of the game being listed to label each uniform.
