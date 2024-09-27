Oregon Ducks Best College Football Uniforms Ranked
Look good, play good. That seems to be the motto of the Oregon football program for the last few decades.
Ducks equipment administrator Kenny Farr thought up of all the uniform combinations after conferring with a leadership group from the team, which included Ducks like linebacker Jeffrey Bassa and wide receiver Tez Johnson prior to the start of the season.
3. Oregon Vs. Boise State
Oregon showed in their week two win over Boise State that they could get versatile with the Gang Green uniform as the second time the team used the Gang Green jerseys. However, the combo of the green on green from their season opener against Idaho was a bit cleaner of a look. The Ducks also switched up the facemasks, using a green facemask to match the helmet. The uniform combo is sweet to look at, however the all solid combos with the gang green add a bit more pop, especially with the yellow details built into the jerseys. Additionally, the Ducks had arguably their worst game of the season to this point against the Broncos.
2. Oregon vs. Oregon State
The first set of Generation O jerseys to feature white jerseys, the Ducks wore these for their first road game of the season vs. in-state rivals, Oregon State. The Ducks have had multiple iconic sets of white jerseys, such as the Egg Shells that debuted in 2021 and the famous Stormtrooper sets of the early 2010s. The white jerseys that the Ducks displayed against the Beavers were as clean as it gets. Featuring the Gang Green pants and helmet, the uniforms served as a nice contrast compared to the black jerseys that Oregon State was wearing. Oregon decided to keep the Gang Green facemaks from the game prior, a look that paired well with the pants. The Ducks will have another combo that they will debut with these jerseys against UCLA on Saturday, one that could arguably take the top spot.
1. Oregon vs. Idaho
Brash and bold. The double B's are the perfect way to describe how Oregon's jerseys should look. The all solid color look was the best way the Ducks could have kicked off the season. In front of a green- and yellow-filleds Autzen Stadium, the Ducks delivered a season-opening win in one of the best uniform combinations in the country. The yellow face masks paired perfectly with the yellow details of the Gang Greens. The one color look is hit or miss to a lot of fans, but these jerseys put a modern touch on a classic. The famous Duck logo on the shoulder matched with the yellow O is one of the most iconic looks in college football, regardless of traditional jerseys. This look gave fans a peak at how different a jersey combination could look if something as small as a face mask is changed. These will probably sit near the top until the Ducks rock their black Fly Era combo in the near future.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Release Uniform Combination Ahead of UCLA Game: PHOTOS
MORE: Los Angeles Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert Gives Positive Injury Update: Return?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Addresses Oklahoma Brent Venables' Comments
MORE: Oregon Running Back Noah Whittington Reveals Difference In Ducks' Improved Run Game
MORE: Oregon Ducks College Football Playoff Predictions: No. 1 Seed on Upset Alert?