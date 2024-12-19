Ranking Oregon Ducks Nike Uniforms: Best In College Football 2024?
10. White & Green vs. Oregon State
Debuting with an animation of linebacker Bryce Boettcher landing on exit 68 in Eugene, which leads to the I-5 highway and North to Corvallis, the new uniform combination sports base colors of white and green. The jersey is from the “Mighty Oregon” “Generation O” release, with a white base, green collar, detailing, and letters, with The Oregon Duck on the shoulders and yellow smaller detailing throughout. Green carries into the pants, with white detailing. Undergarments are white and so are the gloves with tri-color details.
The helmet is a metallic green with a satin yellow Oregon “O” on the sides. The facemask is the same color green as the helmet.
Oregon last wore white jerseyswhile playing the Beavers in 2016. Coincidentally, they also wore green pants in 2016, too. Oregon State won that game, 34-24. Since 2010, Oregon has worn white jerseys four times vs. the Beavers in 2010, 2012, 2016, and now. Two of those three times Oregon wore white jerseys, they won.
MORE: Penn States' James Franklin Calls Out 'Lopsided' Officiating In Loss To Oregon Ducks
MORE: College Football Playoff Rankings: Oregon, Texas, Boise State, Alabama Controversy
MORE: Penn State's James Franklin Angry As Oregon Ducks Band Interrupts Press Conference