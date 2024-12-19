Ducks Digest

Ranking Oregon Ducks Nike Uniforms: Best In College Football 2024?

With the regular season behind them, the No. 1 Oregon Ducks finished with a historic 13-0 record and a playoff berth. However, another historic part of their season was in the uniforms they wore, dubbed "Generation O." So, which Nike combination faired the best for the flock?

Ally Osborne

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel hands off the ball to running back Jordan James during the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel hands off the ball to running back Jordan James during the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
10. White & Green vs. Oregon State

Oregon Duck Football's uniform combination for game vs. Oregon State Beavers released September 11th, 2024. Credit: @oregonfo
Oregon Duck Football's uniform combination for game vs. Oregon State Beavers released September 11th, 2024. Credit: @oregonfootball on "X" / @Oregonfootball on "X" / Credit: @oregonfootball on "X" / @Oregonfootball on "X"

Debuting with an animation of linebacker Bryce Boettcher landing on exit 68 in Eugene, which leads to the I-5 highway and North to Corvallis, the new uniform combination sports base colors of white and green. The jersey is from the “Mighty Oregon” “Generation O” release, with a white base, green collar, detailing, and letters, with The Oregon Duck on the shoulders and yellow smaller detailing throughout. Green carries into the pants, with white detailing. Undergarments are white and so are the gloves with tri-color details.

The helmet is a metallic green with a satin yellow Oregon “O” on the sides. The facemask is the same color green as the helmet. 

Oregon last wore white jerseyswhile playing the Beavers in 2016. Coincidentally, they also wore green pants in 2016, too. Oregon State won that game, 34-24. Since 2010, Oregon has worn white jerseys four times vs. the Beavers in 2010, 2012, 2016, and now. Two of those three times Oregon wore white jerseys, they won.

