Oregon Ducks Leading Tackler Bryce Boettcher X-Factor vs. Oregon State? 'I'm Selling Out'
Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher might be the best athlete on Oregon's campus. He's currently the starting inside linebacker for the Ducks football team and was the starting outfielder for the Ducks baseball team that went to the Super Regionals this past season. Boettcher was drafted by the Houston Astros in the 13th round of the 2024 Major League Baseball draft.
He grew up being a devoted Oregon fan in South Eugene. The multi-sport athlete dreamed of putting on those Nike jerseys and and is now living out that said dream. The in-state battle between Oregon and Oregon State has been an important component of Bryce's life growing up and knows how much this rivalry means to his family members across the state.
"It's bragging rights for the rest of the year and for the rest of the time. I got endless memories from both stadiums, but it's a big one. My mom and my dad are obviously Duck fans, grandparents were. Dad's side of the family, I got a couple cousins who are going to be Beaver fans."- Bryce Boettcher
The only team that can beat the Ducks according to Boettcher is themselves. He's trying to convince the new guys who are in their first season with the Oregon program just how important a victory against Oregon State is.
"It's Oregon vs. Oregon, no matter who our opponent is. But in the back of my mind, it is the Beavers. And for those in-state guys that are on the team, it means a little extra to us. We're trying to get everyone else to buy into that, especially all the new guys and transfers that don't know the magnitude of this game."- Bryce Boettcher
Boetcher is the leading tackler for the Oregon defense after two games with 14 total tackles, nine being assisted and five being solo. As a linebacker, he's especially looking forward to going up against Oregon State's run-heavy offense.
"That's what I respect about them is they stick to their identity, and they do it well... They get north and south really well. They run hard, which is obviously important when that's your identity. So I respect their run game, but it's going to be a fun one."- Bryce Boettcher
Boettcher has respect for the physicality that running backs Jam Griffin and Anthony Hankerson bring to the table. He believes it will be a real test of his abilities that he has gained on the gridiron.
"It's an opportunity for production. If you have good eyes and you come downhill and make those plays as a linebacker, it's a great opportunity. That's what we're preaching in our meeting room and everyone's excited for the game."- Bryce Boettcher
This will be his last ever rivalry matchup against Oregon State and just now realizing it. Boettcher treating it like his Super Bowl and the anticipation seems to be killing him.
I was actually thinking this morning, waking up, walking to the facility that this is my last one... I'm selling out for this game and this week. It means everything to me, and it's obviously, in my opinion, the most fun game of the year."- Bryce Boettcher
The Ducks will be down in Corvallis at Reser Stadium to take on the Beavers on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. PT. One team will be handed their first loss of the season as both are undefeated at 2-0.
