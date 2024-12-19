Ranking Oregon Ducks Nike Uniforms: Best In College Football 2024?
9. "Mighty Oregon" Original vs. UCLA
The UCLA game day uniform, modeled by senior wide receiver Tez Johnson, features a jersey from the “Mighty Oregon” “Generation O” release, with a white base, green collar, detailing, and letters. The Oregon Duck is on the shoulders and there is yellow smaller detailing throughout. This jersey was also worn when Oregon defeated Oregon State in Corvallis 49-14.
Unlike the uniforms worn at Reser Stadium, this white jersey is paired with yellow pants, green and white shoes, and a yellow helmet with a metallic green “O” on the side, and metallic stripes of green with a white stripe down the center of the helmet towards the face mask. The face mask includes a green visor, something not seen in the original pre-season release.
The uniform reveal video includes Johnson sitting on a water tower with “UO” in green and yellow lettering on the side of the structure. This lettering is meant to mimic the Warner Brothers logo, seen at their studios in Hollywood.
"Generation O: Mighty Oregon" was inspired by "The Catch". That's the uniform worn by the Ducks, and legendary wide receiver Pat Johnson, for the 1997 game against Washington. That's the game the Ducks were up 24-3, gave up 25 consecutive points, but got a touchdown in the closing minutes to upset the Huskies and end their 12-game Pac-10 winning streak.
"A modern, throwback-style white uniform with apple green lettering and trim," the release video begins. The uniform is topped by the O helmet with a university gold base and green O. The pants are also university gold, while the Fighting Duck logo adorns the outside of both shoulders.
Narrating/hosting the release video is none other than former Oregon coach Rich Brooks. He led the Ducks from 1977 through 1994.
