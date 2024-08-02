Oregon Ducks Fall Camp: Building a Relentless Defense
The Oregon Ducks football program is looking to build on a strong defensive performance last season, with the goal of establishing an even more dominant identity in 2024. Thursday, after day two of Oregon's fall camp, defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi outlined key areas of focus for Oregon's defense as it prepares for its first season in the Big Ten Conference.
"We want to be a relentless defense," Lupoi siad. "We see a cohesive brotherhood that plays at an extremely relentless level and attacks the ball."
Post-practice, Lupoi highlighted the development of multiple players on Oregon's defense, including Derrick Harmon, an incoming transfer lineman from Michigan State.
"I have high expectations," Lupoi said. "He has high expectations for himself. He's a guy that's here to take his game to the next level. We're gonna do everything humanly possible to assist him in that and continue his development."
Last football season, the Ducks were a force to be reckoned with, ranking in the top 10 in scoring defense and top 25 in total defense. Despite Oregon's defensive success, Lupoi emphasized the importance of never being satisfied and pushing for more.
"No one here on this defense has arrived," Lupoi said. "We're not talking about the accomplishments of last season. It's all about moving forward. It's a daily grind mentally and physically. That's what we're trying to do."
Although the Ducks were an elite defense last season, there was still room for improvement. One of these areas was Oregon's red zone defense.
"Something we got to get better at is red zone defense. We did a lot of things this offseason, looking at possible different schematics and then taking what we do and doing it better," Lupoi said. "We want to be winning at a much higher percentage on third downs."
Lupoi believes Oregon's new personnel can help take Oregon's defense another step further. In the offseason, Lupoi worked to recruit some of the top defensive talents in the nation. In the offseason, Oregon added Washington transfer defensive back Jabbar Muhammad, Houston transfer defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell, Michigan State transfer defensive lineman Derrick Harmon, and more. These transfers are part of a transfer class ranked No. 2 in the nation.
Despite the talent Lupoi and the rest of Oregon's coaching staff were able to add, Lupoi is looking to develop these talents even more.
"We got to continue to coach those guys and improve and get them better within our system.," Lupoi said. "I don't think we're ever going to be satisfied."
As the Ducks prepare for the upcoming season, the defense's identity is clear: relentless, attacking, and playing for something bigger than themselves. If Oregon can translate that mentality into consistent, dominant performances, they could emerge as one of the top defensive teams in the country.