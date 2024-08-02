The Oregon Duck Mascot Continues Big Ten Tour, Visits Iowa, Wisconsin
The Oregon Duck mascot can't be stopped, unless the gates to your stadium are closed.
"let me in!!!"- The Duck
After surprise visits to Nebraska and Minnesota, fans and media are catching on to the antics of the beloved Duck. The Duck made a stop at Iowa before heading north to the Wisconsin.
That's a fairly tame attempt at entering Kinnick Stadium. Upon trips to Lincoln and Minneapolis, the Duck was much more energized in attempts to break in.
Perhaps campus police are catching on to the shenanigans. Maybe not so much in Iowa City, but certainly in Madison as campus police were ready to protect Wisconsin's turf.
This all comes in the week following Big Ten Football Media Days in Indianapolis, where a giant inflatable Duck invaded the party. Coach Dan Lanning noted at the time he wanted to take that party on the road.
"I'm hoping we get to travel that Duck to all of our away games this year." Lanning said.
If the giant Duck can't make the trip, the traditional one will do. The Duck is clearly on a path to visit all 14 schools that were in the Big Ten Conference prior to the addition of the four west coast schools: Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington. The addition of the ex-Pac-12 schools is official today, Aug. 2.
The Duck did make this trip known earlier this week in a social media video. Most locations in the league were shown—Lincoln, all of the previous member locations, even Los Angeles—but one spot had the Duck tear a corner of the map clean off. You can guess which school resides there, or just watch the video below.
Where will the Duck visit next? Expect those Wisconsin photos to hit social media soon. Then it is likely off to Northwestern, Illinois, Purdue, and Indiana, before deciding on the best route to get to Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Rutgers, and Maryland.