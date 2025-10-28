Oregon Ducks' Biggest Weakness Exposed vs. Wisconsin
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are heading into a bye week with a 7-1 record, going 4-1 in the Big Ten, and one of the biggest standouts for the team is the defense. After the matchup against Wisconsin and the loss to Indiana, one weakness is starting to emerge on Oregon's defense.
The Ducks defense as a whole has been one of the most dominant units, but when broken down, the Ducks struggle in the red zone. Oregon’s defense ranks No. 134 in the country for red zone scoring percentage, which is tied for last in the nation, per ESPN. The defense ranks No. 132 in opponent red zone touchdown percentage.
Oregon’s lone loss of the season was against the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers, and the Ducks lost the game 30-20. All three of Indiana’s touchdowns came from inside the red zone.
Why Oregon's Defense Must Step It Up In The Red Zone
As the Oregon Ducks seek a College Football Playoff appearance, this weakness could hurt the program come the postseason. If Oregon does make the CFP, the Ducks will be going up against the other top programs in the nation. Once their opponent makes it into the red zone, that could be why the Ducks are knocked out of the postseason.
The Wisconsin Badgers had gone two straight games without scoring a touchdown, but they were able to score against Oregon after making it to the red zone.
On the positive side, Oregon’s defense has been strong enough that they have done well limiting how often teams make it to the red zone. Ducks’ opponents have made it into the red zone 13 times this season, which is the third fewest in college football.
Oregon’s Defense Having Dominant Season
Aside from the challenge of stopping teams in the red zone, Oregon’s defense is having a big season under defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi. They have allowed just 42 total points in the first three quarters of games this season, which has been a major reason for the Ducks’ success this year.
Aside from the touchdown, the Ducks stood strong against the Wisconsin Badgers through tough weather conditions. The defense allowed just 196 yards of total offense, 110 rushing and 86 passing, and forced one interception. It is the first time that Oregon has held its opponent to under 100 yards in back-to-back games since at least 1996.
One of the biggest reasons for the team’s success is linebacker Bryce Boettcher returning to the program for another season. He leads the team with 63 total tackles, three passes defended, one interception, and one forced fumble.
Boettcher is a player who can affect the play whether he makes the tackle or not. Defensive back Aaron Flowers is No. 2 on the team with tackles, and has just 38 total compared to Boettcher’s 63.
The defense this season has racked up 14 sacks, 40 passes defended, nine interceptions, three of which were a pick-six, six forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.
While the Ducks may struggle with their red zone defense, it is a challenge for an opponent to make it that far down the field. With four games remaining of the regular season, this is the moment for Oregon to find a way to fix its biggest weakness ahead of a potential CFP run.