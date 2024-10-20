Oregon Ducks Offensive Line Commit Demetri Manning: 'I Am Not' Flipping
The Oregon Ducks put on a show for the visiting recruits during their thrilling win over the Ohio State Buckeyes at Autzen Stadium. One of the recruits in attendance was class of 2025 commit, offensive lineman Demetri Manning.
Demetri Manning Player Profile
Demetri Manning is a 6-6, 345 pound offensive lineman out of Bellevue, Washington, and he is a three-star recruit, ranked as the No. 32 interior offensive lineman in his class per 247Sports.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins outlined what makes Manning such an intriguing prospect.
“Manning is a massive offensive lineman prospect and one of the most physical players in the region. He plays with an edge and the kind of nastiness you love to see in the trenches,” Biggins said. “He’s violent with his punch and is a finisher. He’s not content just shadowing an opposing lineman but wants to bury him to the ground.”
Manning is one of the biggest offensive linemen in the country in the class of 2025.
“He’s pushing 6-7 and 345 pounds and has a ton of length with an 83-inch wingspan. For his size, Manning moves well, plays a lot of left tackle at the high school level,” Biggins said. “Could play the right tackle spot in college but we like him. In the long term as an interior lineman and he has all the traits to be an outstanding guard and a multi-year starter.”
Manning committed to play for the Oregon Ducks in June of 2024.
Manning Shoots Down Other Schools
Demetri Manning is all in on the Oregon Ducks leading up to national signing day. Manning has still been getting contacted by other schools, but that hasn’t changed his mind about where he will suit up in 2025. Manning spoke to Sports Illustrated’s Todd Miles on other schools trying to get him to flip his decision from Oregon.
“Too late, you can’t compete with Oregon,” Manning said. “I am committed. I am not switching.”
Manning was in attendance for the Ducks’ upset win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. It was a record crowd of over 60 thousand on hand at Autzen Stadium. In a thrilling game, Oregon won 32-31 and the fans stormed the field on a beautiful night in Eugene.
“This is why you come to Oregon,” Dan Lanning said postgame.
Oregon is now ranked No. 1 in the country. Next up for the Ducks are the No. 20 ranked Illinois Fighting Illini Saturday afternoon at Autzen Stadium.
