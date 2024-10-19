What Did College GameDay Say About Oregon Ducks' Win Over Purdue?
It feels like only yesterday thousands of Oregon Duck fans were gathered just outside of the Lillis Business Complex at the University of Oregon roaring with glee in the wee hours of the morning as ESPN College GameDay rolled into town. Covering the biggest home game in Oregon Football history against then No. 2 Ohio State, the college football show brought out all the stops, including a shirtless Pat McAfee screaming “Shout” at the top of his lungs. For those that attended the broadcast, it was a fan-fare-filled event that was the appetizer for a 32-31 nail-biting win.
This weekend, the broadcast traveled to Austin, Texas as the No. 1 Longhorns faces off against No. 5 Georgia.
Oregon is not on the slate of games to preview for the program as they executed a shutout against the Purdue Boilermakers Friday night 35-0. This was the first shutout for the Ducks since 2012 against Arizona and the first road shutout for the team since 1992 against the Oregon State Beavers.
So what did the GameDay crew have to say about their previous host and their now 7-0 record?
First off, the intro for the ESPN College GameDay show now has a new clip. During the singing montage of a cover of Big N’ Rich’s “Coming to Your City," the Oregon Duck mascot is seen shaving the head of an Oregon fan.
The first time the Ducks were mentioned in this three-hour football program was at the nineteen minute mark for the “Friday Night Lights” games.
“Lot’s of revelations from Dillon Gabriel,” analyst Rece Davis said. “You know, Purdue has got this reputation - nobody has beaten a top two team as an unranked opponent more than them. Yea, so much for that.”
“So much for Oregon showing up flat after an emotional win last week in Eugene,” analyst Kirk Herbstreit said. “Showed up for business. Dan Lanning had the Ducks ready to go in West Lafayette.”
Herbstreit also stated that it was a battle between Lanning and Texas coach Steve Sarkisian for the coach with the best relations to the show.
“Friends of GameDay,” Davis said about Lanning and Sarkisian.
The next time Oregon was mentioned was around the 1:45 mark of the show when the analysts discussed potential expanded College Football Playoff contenders. The Ducks were in the portion of teams with a 50% or more chance to make it to the playoffs along with Georgia, Texas, Ohio State, Alabama, Penn State, Iowa State, Notre Dame, and Miami.
When discussing undefeated teams and his advice for teams looking to break into the College Football Playoffs, former Alabama coach Nick Saban recited a speech he claimed to give frequently in undefeated situations at Alabama, called the “nothing” speech. Saban stressed that if you are undefeated and you let it get to your head, you’ll end up with exactly the title of his talk.
“Nothing is more important than staying focused on being the best you can be no matter what you choose to do. That would be my speech to all those 6-0 teams,” Saban said.
Saban’s speech also applies to the now 7-0 Oregon Ducks.
Next up, Oregon was mentioned during the McAfee field goal kick competition. The Oregon fan that sunk his second field goal attempt, Kyle, with a hold from Saban. Kyle walked away with $80,000 and a “strong kick” compliment from Davis. The kicker this week for Texas was not so lucky, missing both his field goal attempts in cowboy boots.
The Ducks were not mentioned during the iconic Gameday picks, as they already played.
So there you have it; another GameDay came and went. Looking at the rest of Oregon’s season, the most likely stops for the show to cover Oregon again will be the Ducks facing off against Michigan in the Big House on November 2nd or Oregon hosting Washington on November 30th to cap off their regular season. Any other GameDay appearances at Oregon games will likely be in the postseason.
MORE: What Purdue Boilermakers Coach Ryan Walters Said After Loss to Oregon Ducks
MORE: What Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Said After Beating Purdue: 'We Need To Tackle Better'
MORE: Oregon Ducks 'Great Chance' To Land 5-Star Recruit Jahkeem Stewart Over LSU, USC, Ohio State?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Injury Update: Terrance Ferguson Appendix Removed, Timeline For Return?
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning: Internal Discipline For Traeshon Holden's Ejection?
MORE: Questionable Officiating In Oregon Ducks, Purdue Boilermakers: Jordan James Touchdown
MORE: Oregon Ducks Crush Purdue Boilermakers, 35-0: First Shutout in Decades
MORE: Kirk Herbstreit Ranks Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning After Beating Ohio State