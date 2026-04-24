Three Things to Know About Emmanuel Pregnon

During the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft outside Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, two Oregon Ducks were picked. This is the fifth time that the prominent Pacific Northwest program has had multiple draft choices within the first 32 picks (1972, 2013, 2015, 2025, 2026).

With the No. 16 overall pick, the New York Jets selected tight end Kenyon Sadiq and the first off the draft board from his position. Dillon Thieneman was taken with the No. 25 overall pick by the Chicago Bears, the first-ever safety from Oregon to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

One particular Duck fell short of hearing his name called on Day 1, and that's offensive guard Emmanuel Pregnon. The 6-4, 315-pound specimen looks to be one of the best linemen available for the second round.

Oregon’s Emmanuel Pregnon, center, takes the field before the game against Oklahoma State at Autzen Stadium. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pregnon started his career with the Wyoming Cowboys from 2020 to 2022, followed by two seasons with the USC Trojans.

Here are three things to know about the native of Denver, Colorado, after his one season in Eugene, Oregon, and his journey to make his professional football dreams come true.

Emmanuel Pregnon Improved at Each Stop

In his first college football season out in the Mountain West Conference, Pregnon didn't see the field in 2020. He followed it up with utilizing a redshirt season in 2021 and made the most of his time spent in the weight room. In 2022, Pregnon was trusted more due to his offseason work and started 11 games at the right guard position.

Dec 30, 2022; Tucson, AZ, USA; Wyoming Cowboys guard Emmanuel Pregnon (76) against the Ohio Bobcats during the 2022 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The decision was made to move up to the power conference level and transfer to USC coach Lincoln Riley's program in Los Angeles. During his tenure in the Pac-12 Conference in 2023 and the Big Ten Conference in 2024 with the Trojans, Pregnon started 25 of the 26 games while making the switch to the left guard position. His versatility was evident.

Under coach Dan Lanning in 2025, he shone his brightest on the largest stages while protecting the then-redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore. The First Team Associated Press All-American was the main reason his offensive line unit was listed as a finalist for the notorious Joe Moore Award.

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (OL40) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

High Remarks From Pro Football Focus, NFL Combine Results

Pro Football Focus rated Pregnon with an 88.1 pass block grade and an 85.8 run block grade. He was the only guard in the NCAA with an 85+ rating in both categories. Since 2024, the standout in the trenches has been involved in 979 pass blocking snaps and has only allowed one sack.

At the 2026 NFL Combine inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, Pregnon boosted his stock with the best vertical jump among the offensive guards at 35 inches. His broad jump also ranked No. 2 among all the guards at 9-3.

What stood out most was his agility and quick feet in drills, something that he again showed off at his Oregon Pro Day inside the Moshofsky Center with numerous scouts watching with a keen eye.

Oregon offensive linemen Iapani Laloulu, left, and Emmanuel Pregnon line up as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Emmanuel Pregnon's Pre-Draft Visits

Pregnon formally met with the Houston Texans and Detroit Lions during the week of the NFL Combine, who have the No. 38 (Houston), No. 50 (Detroit), and No. 59 (Houston) overall selections in the second round. The Texans also control the No. 91 overall pick in the third round.

The Denver Broncos also hosted Pregnon for a visit before the NFL Draft making the Oregon offensive lineman one of the more coveted prospects available on Day 2.

Looking at needs and pick placements across the franchises on the second day of the NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers could use a guy like Pregnon.

Especially after the two trades that general manager John Lynch made out in the Bay Area on the first day, adding multiple selections at No. 33 in the second round to kick off the festivities, as well as No. 90 in the third round. San Francisco also owns their original No. 58 overall pick in the second round.

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