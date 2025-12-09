Why Oregon's Offensive Line Deserves to Win Joe Moore Award

The Oregon Ducks, Indiana Hoosiers, and Iowa Hawkeyes were announced as the three finalists for the Joe Moore Award, given annually to the most outstanding offensive line in college football. Oregon's offensive line has been a finalist for the Joe Moore Award for three consecutive seasons, and the Ducks are the only team in the country to accomplish a feat.

While the Joe Moore Award is a yearly honor and does not factor in sustained success, Fox Sports analyst Geoff Schwartz took to social media to make his argument why Oregon should win the award this year. Schwartz might be a bit biased thanks to his days playing for the Ducks, but he also brings years of offensive line experience both in college and in the NFL to the table.

"This group played through injury this season and having new pieces to start the season. They went on the road multiple times this season in hostile environments and helped the offense win big moments," Schwartz said on X. "This group was the best in the country at finishing blocks and working downfield to show up on tape and/or get defenders. They do not have mental errors. They are excellent at sorting out pressure in pass pro. etc..."

Oregon offensive linemen Iapani Laloulu, left, and Emmanuel Pregnon line up as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Congrats to @oregonfootball offensive line on being a @JoeMooreAward finalist once again.



Oregon's offensive line is the best in the country this season. They are the unit that best displays the 6 pillars of the award.



Toughness

Effort

Teamwork

Consistency

Technique

Finish… https://t.co/ZUO7zS0PTe — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) December 9, 2025

As mentioned by Schwartz, Oregon's offensive line dealt with a number of injuries throughout the year. Right tackle Alex Harkey missed a few games, and left tackle Isaiah World as well as center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu were not 100-percent healthy towards the end of the regular season. Still, Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry had his position group prepared.

Guards Emmanuel Pregnon and Dave Iuli often shuffled around as the Ducks looked for a winning rotation. The Ducks also leaned on backup offensive linemen like Fox Crader, Charlie Pickard, and Kawika Rogers, who all filled in admirably.

Oregon offensive lineman Charlie Pickard takes over as center as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Voting committee chairman and SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic released a statement with the release of the three finalists, highlighting each offensive line for their respective success.

“What stood out with these three groups is how connected they were — Indiana’s toughness, Iowa’s machine-like precision, and Oregon’s ability to flip the switch and impose their will. They all played with a shared strain and purpose that separated them from the rest of the country. These units don’t just block plays; they define who their teams are. And no matter how much skill talent you’ve got, the offense still runs through the identity forged in those OL rooms.”

Dec 6, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs on field for warm ups before the 2025 Big Ten championship game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

All three programs are finalists for a reason, and Indiana's offensive line has been dominant all season as the Hoosiers have rushed for 2,875 total rushing yards with an average of 5.5 yards per carry. The Hoosiers offensive line has also protected Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza en route to an undefeated season and potential Heisman Trophy.

Meanwhile, Iowa's offensive line allowed 16 sacks all season, and the Hawkeyes allowed the fifth-longest time to pressure in the country at 2.8 seconds, according to the Joe Moore Award. The Hawkeyes aren't competing in the College Football Playoff like Oregon and Indiana, perhaps hurting Iowa's chances at winning the award.