This Wild Dante Moore, Justin Herbert Take Could Divide Ducks Fans

Fans of the Oregon Ducks are watching former quarterback Justin Herbert take a beating from the football field to enduring criticism with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Now there's speculation that it's time for the Chargers and Hebert to sever ties. But with this twist involving the quarterback of the nation's No. 13 team, Dante Moore, Herbert gets replaced by him.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore | Darby Winter

ESPN NFL insider Field Yates addressed that wild scenario involving Duck quarterbacks as part of his partnership with Red Baron Pizza's unique promotion.

Field Yates Reveals Problem With Justin Herbert, Chargers

The longtime fantasy football analyst, who has also served as an NFL insider with ESPN, called the Chargers his biggest surprise. But not in a good way, as Herbert and the Bolts have started the season 0-4.

Herbert thrived under coach Jim Harbaugh's run-heavy, control-the-clock approach the first two seasons. Now Harbaugh handed the offensive reins to former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, who plays a "Ferrari" style, as Yates described. But Herbert has struggled to adjust to the latter's philosophy, creating the feeling that the Bolts may need to move on from Herbert or replace McDaniel.

Oct 4, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) runs off the field after the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still, some fans believe that Moore looks like a stronger fit for this offense amid Herbert's intense scrutiny. And that a change may need to happen if the season worsens from here for the Ducks legend and the Chargers. But does Yates himself believe Herbert will have a change of scenery, which could swing the door open for the Chargers to tap into another Duck?

"I think that if something happens after the season, far more likely that the plug is pulled on the system than the player," Yates told Lorenzo Reyna of Oregon Ducks on SI. "Jim Harbaugh has talked about Herbert as one of the greatest players he's ever seen. And perhaps that's Harbaugh hyperbole, but he's been the biggest fan of Justin Herbert since taking over a few years ago in Los Angeles."

How Dante Moore Ties Into the Equation

Moore likely won't get a chance to impress any NFL scout who heads to UCLA at Oregon. That's because backup Dylan Raiola is the projected starter for that nationally ranked showdown as Moore continues to recover from his scary concussion in the Sept. 26 USC game.

But Moore still presents a high ceiling ahead of April's draft. Teams likely will love the deep ball touch he's hit opponents with. Moore has also masterfully hit linebackers and safeties on dig and crosser routes, showing his accuracy in attacking the intermediate side of the field. But teams will also likely love Moore's composure, as he's kept himself calm during big games, as seen against Penn State on the road and USC in 2025 following a costly early pick.

The Ducks' quarterback was projected to be a top-five pick in the 2026 NFL Draft before he elected to return to Oregon for another season. Moore has produced mixed results to kick off his 2026 collegiate season, however. He's thrown for nine touchdowns and 926 yards on 69.7 percent completion, but led a struggling offense in the upset loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Week 2.

Moore likely will earn another chance to return to the huddle. And when he does, he'll have a chance to shoot up NFL Draft boards and maybe catapult into the Chargers' draft board, even if it means teaming up with or succeeding Herbert.

Oregon's Justin Herbert celebrates with fans at Autzen Stadium after a win over Arizona State in 2016. From Eugene, Herbert lead the Oregon Ducks to a Pac-12 Championship in 2019. He now plays for the Los Angeles Chargers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks currently have Herbert and Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix as recent starters in Eugene, who are now starring in the NFL. Former Oregon Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota additionally earned consecutive starts with the Washington Commanders this season, while Dillon Gabriel serves as a backup for the Cleveland Browns.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, who spent his first two seasons of college at Oregon, rounds out the list of Ducks quarterbacks in the NFL. Moore could very likely join the list in 2027, but the question becomes whether or not he joins the same NFL roster as one of his Oregon predecessors.

Field Yates Not Ruling Out Changes Involving Chargers, Justin Herbert

This doesn't mean that Yates believes the Herbert/Chargers experiment could become altered.

"If things continue the way they are, obviously change is coming. But if things turn around a little bit, changes might still be coming," Yates said. "The Chargers must decide is, how long is this window to reasonably compete? You have a QB [Herbert] who has plenty of time left. The Chargers are in a sticky situation right now."

Herbert earned his first Pro Bowl with the Chargers in his post-Oregon career. He even signed a massive five-year, $262.5 million extension back in July 2023. Yet Herbert still hasn't won a playoff game.

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Calls among Chargers fans are growing for the team to deal away Herbert. Landing a dual-threat talent like Moore certainly can ignite McDaniel's offense and draw new fan intrigue, assuming McDaniel stays with the team in 2027. But a lot still hinges on how the Chargers finish, where they pick in the first round of April's draft, and if Moore has enough on film to become a Day 1 pick.

Yates, meanwhile, is partnering with Red Baron "Crunchtime" as part of the brand's "Field Access promotion. Yates is helping offer fans exclusive access to weekly one-on-one strategy sessions with him, aimed at helping fantasy players set their squads for a championship run. More information can be found here.

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