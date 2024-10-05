Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Reveals Recruiting Strategy For Ohio State Game
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks beat the unranked Michigan State Spartans, 31-10, in Autzen Stadium on Friday night. The victory marked Oregon's first Big Ten Conference home victory in program history.
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel finished with two uncharacteristic interceptions but lead the Ducks team to 477 yards of total offense (264 passing yards, 213 rushing yards.) Gabriel is currently No. 2 in NCAA history in total touchdowns (166) and total yards (17,445), while ranking third in passing touchdowns (136) and fourth in passing yards (16,314).
Now, the 5-0 Ducks turn their attention to the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes for one of the most highly-anticipated games of the 2024 college footballs season. After the victory over Michigan State, both Coach Lanning and Gabriel revealed their early thoughts about Ohio State coming to Eugene.
How long will Coach Lanning enjoy the victory over Michigan State before preparing for Ohio State?
LANNING: "Right around until midnight. We’ll focus on putting this game to bed, evaluating and grading it early tomorrow morning and then move on to our next opponent.”
What is Coach Lanning's recruiting visit strategy for the game vs. Ohio State?
LANNING: “We want great players to be here, and there will certainly be some great players here next week. The important thing is the game. We talk about playing the game, not the occasion and that is part of it for us. The best thing we can do for this football team is go play a great game. The recruiting will take care of itself when you do that.”
How has Coach Lanning and Oregon adjusted defensively to Big Ten teams?
LANNING: “Obviously the Big Ten is an elite conference and a special one that we get to be a part of. Winning football is winning football, regardless of conference. If you’re able to control the run game on both sides of the ball, that is going to equate to wins a lot of times.”
What are coach Lanning and the Ducks' emotions leading up to the Ohio State matchup?
LANNING: “They’ve done a really good job of not listening to you guys, but finally you can talk about it. We’re finally there. They are a great team, obviously they’re going to do a lot of things. There is a reason they are one of the best teams in the country. It is going to be a great challenge for us, and our fans are going to have to show up and be phenomenal in that one.”
How does Gabriel feel with Ohio State coming to Eugene?
GABRIEL: "It's a great opportunity because it's the next and two great programs that have been known for playing good football. It's things you look to as a young man and playing the game is big time moments in great atmospheres. I'm super excited for it. We'll put this one to rest tomorrow and go through it and dive into and see how we can get better and then it'll be full steam ahead."
What has Gabriel seen from the Ohio State defense so far this season?
GABRIEL: "I think naturally as a guy whose played college football, you watch at times, whether it's in the hotel before the game or whenever it's on. Obviously, a team that is extremely talented and have won a matter of dominance. I think it will be a great opportunity and a great challenge for us in front of our home crowd to play ball. You dream for moments like these and games like this. I think everyone is excited for it. You look at what you can get better at, put this game to rest and then full steam ahead."
Oregon vs. Ohio State is scheduled for prime time, broadcast on TV by NBC at 4:30 p.m. PT on Oct. 12. Looking at the schedule across the country, chances are high that ESPN's College GameDay will also make the trip to Eugene.
