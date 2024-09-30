Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Kickoff Time Released: Schedule, TV Channel, Prime Time
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks will host the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes in Autzen Stadium on Oct. 12. The game has been officially scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcasted on TV by NBC. One of the biggest games in the Big Ten Conference and all of college football, all eyes will be on Oregon coach Dan Lanning's Ducks as Ryan Day brings his Buckeyes team into town.
The Oct. 12 matchup between Oregon and Ohio State is one of the most highly anticipated games of the season, and it has been scheduled for prime time.
Before the season even began, Lanning was asked about the matchup on the Jim Rome Show.
Lanning said, “Unbelievable team. We’re certainly not looking ahead, but you can’t look at your schedule and not recognize who there’s opportunities to play and Ohio State has done an unbelievable job year in and year out. They’ve had a lot of success, they’re well coached, they’ve recruited really well, and they’ve built a history.”
Entering Week 6, both the Ducks and the Buckeyes have remained undefeated, setting up the prime time showdown in Eugene. The matchup has major ramifications for the Big Ten seeding and could decide which team gets to play in the conference championship game.
Autzen stadium has a reputation for being one of the louder stadiums in the country, and the environment should be absolutely rocking when the Buckeyes come to town. A 4:30 p.m. kickoff time will give fans plenty of time to get excited for one of the biggest college football games of the season.
The game has been sold out for months already, with tickets only available on the secondary market. According to Oregon's Director of Tickets, the price for the Ducks and Buckeyes game is the second-highest across all college football games this season.
The Big Ten recently signed a lucrative media deal with NBC, giving the major TV channel the rights to certain conference games. The game between Lanning's Ducks and Day's Buckeyes has the chance to break regular season records in terms of TV viewership numbers.
The game's kickoff time of 4:30 p.m. PT could also be further indication that ESPN's College GameDay will be coming to Eugene for the game. While the game will not be on the same TV network as GameDay, the prime time kickoff might be too hard to pass up.
Before Lanning and the Ducks face the Buckeyes, they will host the Michigan State Spartans on Friday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. PT. The Friday night kickoff will be televised on FOX, another one of the Big Ten's TV partners.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Release Cancer 'Heroes' Uniforms Designed By Dan Lanning's Family
MORE: Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert Reveals Frustration In Kansas City Chiefs Loss
MORE: What's The Drama: Oregon Quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Former Duck Bryan Addison Heated Exchange
MORE: Oregon Ducks Wide Receiver Tez Johnson Breaks School Record vs. UCLA Bruins
MORE: Oregon Ducks Offensive Lineman Josh Conerly Jr. Reveals Relationship with Phil Knight
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning On Bryan Addison Possible Targeting on Terrance Ferguson