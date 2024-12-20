Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert Injured, Breaks NFL Record In Win Over Denver Broncos
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert played on an injured ankle to deliver a dramatic 34-27 comeback victory over the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium on Thursday Night Football.
"He has the strength of 10 men," Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said of Herbert's injury. "I know I've said that before. I truly believe it. He's definitely one of those guys that willed us to victory. It's incredible what he's able to do."
The prime time showdown counted as a reunion of sorts for Oregon Duck fans across the country with the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos squaring off for with AFC Wild Card Playoff impliactions on the line at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
In the powder blue and sunshine gold is former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert. In the sunset orange and midnight Navy is also a former Oregon quarterback in Bo Nix.
The two NFL quarterbacks met on the field during pregame warmups, having a friendly chat. The last time the two quarterbacks played each other was in 2019 when Oregon lost to the Auburn Tigers 21-27. Nix was a true freshman at the time with Auburn and Herbert was in his senior year at Oregon. Nix transferred to Oregon in 2021. Now, Nix is a rookie with Herbert in his fifth NFL season.
Now, what happened during this meeting of Duck titans and how did Herbert do against a thriving Denver defense on a short turnaround, with a hurt ankle? The Chargers beat the Broncos 34-27 with a second half dominance largely thanks to Herbert.
Herbert threw 23-31 (74.2 percent) for 284 yards and two touchdowns. This game was Herbert’s second highest completion percentage since he marked in 77.8 percent against the Tennessee Titans on November 10th.
Herbert also accomplished a unique record of having the most completions in NFL history for a quarterback before turning 27-years old with 1,981 completions over his 77 NFL game tenure.
Herbert had some gorgeous passes in this contest, including a mid-range connection to Derius Davis at the beginning of the fourth quarter that led to a 19-yard touchdown play.
It will undoubtedly make Sports Center Top 10: a jaw-dropping heave by Herbert into the end zone while he was tackled to hit Derius Davis for a 19-yard touchdown. It was Davis' first NFL touchdown.
"I was down on the ground and facing the other way," Herbert said after the win. "I threw it and had hopes he was going to be able to come down with that. I really didn't get to see where I put it. So, hopefully I didn't it make it too hard on him. It might have been a tough catch. It's one of those plays you don't script."
Fast forward to two minutes and some change in the fourth quarter, and Herbert picks up his second touchdown pass of the game with a 34-yard target to Hassan Haskins. This particular scoring drive is impressive due to Herbert executing a 90-yard offensive march down the field to secure the win for the Chargers. That 90-yard drive included 6 plays and lasted just a second over two minutes total.
With the Broncos containing the Chargers to only field goals in the first half, as well as the Broncos intercepting Herbert during a deep middle pass near the end of the first quarter, it was refreshing to see Herbert turn on the proverbial jets of an 11 point comeback to clinch a necessary win.
Also notable, Los Angeles kicker Cameron Dicker scored a 57-yard fair-catch free kick for a field goal, the first of its kind since the San Diego Chargers scored one in 1976.
The victory catapulted the Chargers into the sixth seed in the AFC playoff race, boosting their postseason chances to 97 percent. One more win and the Chargers are in the postseason.
By sweeping the Broncos for the first time in 14 years, Los Angeles stopped Denver from clinching it's playoff spot and jumped their division rivals to earn the tiebreaker in the standings.
The loss drops Denver to 9-6 and the Broncos need one more win to advance to the NFL playoffs. Nest on Denver's schedule is the Cincinnati Bengals, and then the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Broncos chances for making the postseason drop to 75 percent, battling the Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts, and Cincinnati Bengals for a shot at the Wild Card slot.
