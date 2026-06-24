Ohio State Gaining Recruiting Momentum With Oregon Four-Star Receiver Target

The Oregon Ducks are in the midst of their 2027 recruiting cycle and have slowly but surely begun to pick up some steam. The Ducks are ranked at No. 9 by On3 for the 2027 cycle and have started to address some key positions. Oregon is still battling for some of the country's best talent, and is in the mix for four-star wide receiver Blake Wong.

Four-Star Recruit Blake Wong Put up Impressive Numbers in His Junior Season

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning enters Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Wong is the No. 38 wide receiver in the class of 2027 according to Rivals, and the No. 22 recruit out of the state of California. Wong plays football at Norco High School (California) and put up impressive numbers in his junior season. Wong logged 84 receptions for 1,469 yards and a whopping 20 receiving touchdowns.

According to On3 college football writer Adam Gorney, the Ducks are not in the driver's seat for Wong, with an announcement from the four-star wide receiver expected this coming weekend. Gorney reported that Wong recently finished his last visit, which was to Columbus to meet with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Oregon Falling Behind in Race for Blake Wong's Commitment

Oct 8, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks tight ends coach Drew Mehringer against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

According to Gorney, Ohio State and BYU are in the lead for Wong’s commitment. Ducks fans don't need to worry too much when it comes to the receiver position. Oregon recently addressed its wide receiver needs in the class of 2027 with five-star wide receiver commit Dakota Guerrant recently committing to the Ducks. Guerrant has put up gaudy numbers himself, logging 55 receptions for 1,074 yards and 17 touchdowns in his junior season at Harper Woods High School (Michigan), per 247Sports.

The Ducks are, according to On3, also in the mix for five-star wide receiver Xavier Sabb, who has visited Eugene on multiple occasions. Sabb is the No. 6-ranked wide receiver in the class of 2027 according to Rivals, and if he commits to the Ducks, it would be a massive feather in the cap for coach Dan Lanning and wide receivers coach Ross Douglas.

Sabb made a name for himself in his junior season at Glassboro High School (New Jersey) and was named the 2025 Gatorade Player of the Year in New Jersey as a junior. Sabb was effective as a pass catcher and hauled in 59 passes for 896 yards and 13 touchdowns in his junior season, per 247Sports.

Oregon Wide Receiver Room Already Loaded With Talent

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Another reason Oregon fans shouldn't worry if Wong commits to Ohio State or BYU is the current state of the wide receiver room. The Ducks made a big splash in the class of 2026, signing the No. 3 wide receiver in the country in Jalen Lott, which followed up the Ducks' recruiting class of 2025 when they signed the No. 1 wide receiver in the country in Dakorien Moore.

Both Moore and Lott should be in Eugene playing for the Ducks in the 2027 season and will be viable options for whoever is under center for the Ducks in two years' time.

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