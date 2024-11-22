Ducks Digest

National Championship Betting Odds: Ohio State Buckeyes Above Oregon Ducks

Despite the Oregon Ducks being the No. 1 team in the country at an undefeated 11-0 overall record, coach Dan Lanning's group has the second best odds to win the national championship at +440. The Ohio State Buckeyes are the betting favorite at +320.

Arden Cravalho

Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
As the end of the college football regular season comes near, the 11-0 and unanimous No. 1 Oregon Ducks have proven that they're one of the best teams in the land to this point. That isn't true according to the minds of Las Vegas oddsmakers, however.

Despite Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the undefeated Ducks already receiving their invitation into the Big Ten Conference Championship Game on Dec. 7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, the Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1, 6-1) are the favorites to be the final team standing at the end of the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes have the best odds to win the national championship at +320 odds while the Ducks are second at +440.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) scrambles out of the pocket
Aug 31, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) scrambles out of the pocket during the NCAA football game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 52-6. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ryan Day's Buckeyes came into Eugene on Oct. 12 and lost a crucial matchup with College Football Playoff seeding implications against the Ducks, 32-31. The winner of the Indiana Hoosiers (10-0, 7-0) vs. Ohio State game on Saturday will most likely receive the second invitation to the Big Ten Conference title game.

Here are the other national championship odds from the top programs across the country:

Georgia: +480

Texas: +550

Alabama: +800

Ole Miss: +1000

Penn State: +1800

Notre Dame: +2000

Indiana: +2500

Miami: +4000

Tennessee: +4000

Former Alabama coach and current College GameDay co-host Nick Saban seems to have the most faith in Oregon and Lanning's coaching approach to come away with that College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy on Jan. 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

"I like Oregon because they've played with the most consistency of any team this entire season. The Ducks are 11th in offense, they're 11th in defense, so they play complementary football... But I like Dan Lanning's approach. He's not about just winning the game. He's about defeating the other team."

former Alabama coach Nick Saban

The Ducks have a bye week before they look to finish the regular season on the highest of notes against their rival Washington Huskies on Saturday, Nov. 30 at Autzen Stadium. The completion of an undefeated regular season is an accomplishment to be proud of, but Lanning knows that much larger goals still lie ahead.

ARDEN CRAVALHO

Arden Cravalho has been covering Oregon football and basketball for Sports Illustrated's Oregon site since June 2024. Arden has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018. His other work can be seen on "The Slipper Still Fits" at SB Nation. Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, CA, Arden continues to follow his passion for college sports with a focus on the Ducks. His experience and dedication to covering Oregon's athletic programs are evident in his insightful articles and analysis

