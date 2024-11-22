National Championship Betting Odds: Ohio State Buckeyes Above Oregon Ducks
As the end of the college football regular season comes near, the 11-0 and unanimous No. 1 Oregon Ducks have proven that they're one of the best teams in the land to this point. That isn't true according to the minds of Las Vegas oddsmakers, however.
Despite Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the undefeated Ducks already receiving their invitation into the Big Ten Conference Championship Game on Dec. 7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, the Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1, 6-1) are the favorites to be the final team standing at the end of the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes have the best odds to win the national championship at +320 odds while the Ducks are second at +440.
Ryan Day's Buckeyes came into Eugene on Oct. 12 and lost a crucial matchup with College Football Playoff seeding implications against the Ducks, 32-31. The winner of the Indiana Hoosiers (10-0, 7-0) vs. Ohio State game on Saturday will most likely receive the second invitation to the Big Ten Conference title game.
Here are the other national championship odds from the top programs across the country:
Georgia: +480
Texas: +550
Alabama: +800
Ole Miss: +1000
Penn State: +1800
Notre Dame: +2000
Indiana: +2500
Miami: +4000
Tennessee: +4000
Former Alabama coach and current College GameDay co-host Nick Saban seems to have the most faith in Oregon and Lanning's coaching approach to come away with that College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy on Jan. 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
"I like Oregon because they've played with the most consistency of any team this entire season. The Ducks are 11th in offense, they're 11th in defense, so they play complementary football... But I like Dan Lanning's approach. He's not about just winning the game. He's about defeating the other team."- former Alabama coach Nick Saban
The Ducks have a bye week before they look to finish the regular season on the highest of notes against their rival Washington Huskies on Saturday, Nov. 30 at Autzen Stadium. The completion of an undefeated regular season is an accomplishment to be proud of, but Lanning knows that much larger goals still lie ahead.
