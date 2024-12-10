Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel Named AP Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel was named the Associated Press Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, becoming the first-ever Duck to earn the honor.
The Oregon Ducks had seven players named to Associated Press All-Big Ten teams:
Defensive lineman Derrick Harmon, offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr., and quarterback Dillon Gabriel were all named to the Associated Press All-Big Ten First Team.
Linebacker Bryce Boettcher, running back Jordan James, defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei, and wide receiver Tez Johnson were named to the Associated Press All-Big Ten Second Team.
Dillon Gabriel Brings Home Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel was named to the Associated Press All-Big Ten First-Team and in addition, was named the AP Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year.
Gabriel led the Ducks to a perfect 12-0 regular season that was capped off with a 45-37 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Big Ten Championship game. He went 22 for 32 with 283 passing yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions.
Dillon Gabriel has had an excellent 2024 season. Gabriel has thrown for 3,558 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions, with a career best completion percentage of 73.2. He has also added 192 yards on the ground and 7 rushing touchdowns.
This was good enough for him to be named a 2024 Heisman trophy finalist. The other three Heisman nominees are Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty, and Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward.
Hunter and Jeanty are the clear front runners to win the award. Hunter is the odds on favorite to secure the hardware with odds of -2500.
Ducks Ranked No. 1 in Final CFP Rankings
The Ducks finished the season as the only team at the FBS level undefeated, the unquestioned No. 1 team in the nation. Oregon now will rest during their bye and play the winner of the Ohio State vs. Tennessee game.
Oregon awaits either the Buckeyes or the Volunteers in the Rose Bowl on Jan 1.
Ohio State and Oregon faced off earlier this season at Autzen Stadium, with Oregon winning a 32-31 thriller. Tennessee on the other hand has not faced Oregon since 2013.
The Ducks are tied for the best odds to win the national championship with Texas close behind at +360. In third is Georgia with odds of +450, and behind the Bulldogs is Ohio State with odds of +475. Tennessee is a few spots down at +2500.
Whoever Oregon ends up playing at the Rose Bowl, Ducks coach Dan Lanning is sure to have his team prepared.
