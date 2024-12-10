Oregon Ducks' Rose Bowl Broadcast Team Announced: Kirk Herbstreit, A-Team?
As the No. 1 Oregon Ducks await their opponent in the Rose Bowl Game in the College Football Playoff, ESPN revealed that Kirk Herbstreit and Christ Fowler will be in the broadcast booth for the Ducks' game on New Year's Day. Hebstreit and Fowler will be joined by sideline reporter Holly Rowe.
The 2025 Rose Bowl will be Herbstreit's 17th year calling the game, and no other analyst has done so more times. In fact, the broadcast booth in the stadium has been named after Herbstreit, and the ESPN analyst is a member of the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame.
Before the Ducks play in the Rose Bowl, the No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers will face off in Columbus, Ohio. The winner gets a trip to Pasadena, facing Oregon in the Rose Bowl.
ESPN's team of Herbstreit, Fowler, and Rowe will also be broadcasting the first round game between Ohio State and Tennessee on Dec. 21 at 5 p.m. PT.
Lanning spoke with the media about the opportunity to play in the Rose Bowl and Oregon's connection to the game as a former Pac-12 school winning the Big Ten Championship in their first year as members of the conference.
"Being on this side of the country, this is a game you dream of the opportunity to coach in. This is one of the ones that I haven't gotten to do yet. It's certainly a thrill for me," said Lanning. "Phil [Knight] has always told me his number one goal is 'Can we get to the Rose Bowl?' So, I'm extremely ecstatic that our team gets to be a part of such a historic game, the Granddaddy of Them All."
Despite holding the No. 1 overall seed in the playoff bracket, one could argue that Ducks have one of the more difficult routes to the national championship. Oregon coach Dan Lanning isn't concerned, however.
"The end-all goal, you're gonna get to face some unbelievable teams in that process," said Lanning. "So, I'm excited that we get to play against great competition. That's what playoff moments are about."
In addition to hosting ESPN's primetime broadcast team, the Rose Bowl has traditionally been the site of College GameDay for the build-up to the College Football Playoff. As a result, there will be a lot of eyes on Oregon.
Before last season's semifinal game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Michigan Wolverines, the entire crew of Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Kirk Herbstreit, and Lee Corso made the trip out to Pasadena.
The Oregon Ducks will play either the Ohio State Buckeyes or Tennessee Volunteers in the Rose Bowl Stadium on New Year's Day at 2 p.m. PT.
