Oregon Ducks Among Most Watched Teams in 2024, TV Ratings Trail Ohio State Buckeyes
The Oregon Ducks were among the most watched teams during the college football season. Oregon played in three of the 20-most watched college football games in the 2024 season per Football Scoop.
Oregon Among Most Watched Teams in 2024 Season
The Oregon Ducks were the top team in college football for a majority of the season. Oregon had an undefeated regular season, won the Big Ten Championship, and were the No. 1 team entering the 12-team College Football Playoff.
Oregon played in some huge games that delivered massive television ratings. The Ducks played in the second highest rated game of the college football season in their Rose Bowl loss vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes. This game was broadcast on ESPN and had 21.09 million viewers. The only game with a higher television rating this season was the National Championship game between Ohio State and Notre Dame, which drew 22.1 million viewers on ESPN.
The next highest-rated Oregon game of the season was the Ducks' win over the Penn State Nittany Lions on CBS. According to the rankings of TV ratings, the Big Ten title game was No. 14, and was the fifth-most viewed non-playoff game of the season. 10.5 million viewers watched Oregon win their first ever Big Ten championship.
Oregon and Ohio State’s first matchup, where the Ducks won a thriller in the regular season at Autzen Stadium, drew 9.6 million viewers on NBC. This was the 18th-most watched game of the season and pulled the highest rating of all of NBC's college football games.
The team that was on average the most watched was the Ohio State Buckeyes. Ohio State played in the three most watched games of the season in the National Championship vs. Notre Dame, the Rose Bowl vs. Oregon, and in the Cotton Bowl vs. Texas. All three of these games drew more than 20 million viewers.
Ducks 2025 Schedule
2025 will mark Oregon's second year as a member of the Big Ten conference. With the expanded conferences, teams in the Big Ten will not play everyone in the league each season. The Ducks 2024 schedule was highlighted by matchups against Ohio State and Michigan. What does next year have in store?
A game that Oregon fans will be circling on their calendar for next season is a road game at Penn State on Sept. 27. It will be a rematch of last seasons Big Ten championship and will likely be one of their biggest tests.
The Ducks will also be hosting the Indiana Hoosiers and USC Trojans, two teams that they didn't face in 2024.
