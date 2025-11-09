Oregon Ducks Open With Intriguing Betting Odds vs. Minnesota
The No. 9 Oregon Ducks are coming off a nail-biting win against the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes, moving to an 8-1 record and increasing their College Football Playoff chances. The Ducks will have a short week, next facing the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Friday Night.
Betting Odds
The Oregon Ducks are 21.5-point favorites against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for Oregon is -3000, and the point total is set at 46.5.
Oregon’s Offense To Keep Momentum
After a close matchup, the Ducks are entering the game against the Gophers as massive favorites. Oregon’s offense managed to pull off a big win against a dominant Hawkeyes defense, including a key fourth-quarter drive that led to the Ducks' win.
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore came up clutch for the Ducks, making tough throws to drive down the field. Moore is heading into the game against Minnesota with big momentum. The quarterback totals 1,772 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He has also rushed for 131 yards.
Wide receiver Dakorien Moore was ruled out ahead of the matchup, and his status will be something to watch for, as he leads the team with 443 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
Oregon’s run game continues to be a consistent threat. Oregon running back Noah Whittington leads the Ducks with 433 rushing yards and four touchdowns. The team has also been leaning on their freshman running backs, Dierre Hill Jr. and Jordon Davison.
With how balanced Oregon’s offense is, the Ducks will be tough to stop against Minnesota.
Oregon’s Defense To Maintain Dominance
Oregon’s defense is continuing to be dominant, and will help the Ducks make the CFP. Oregon’s defense allowed just 138 passing yards against the Hawkeyes and has gone three straight games allowing opponents to complete just 30.3 percent of passes.
The Ducks defense is led by linebacker Bryce Boettcher, who totals 63 tackles, the most on the team. He also has one interception and one forced fumble. Defensive back Aaron Flowers has also been a playmaker, totaling 38 tackles, one interception, and two forced fumbles.
Oregon has one of the top defenses in FBS and has been playing a critical role in the Ducks' success this year.
Minnesota A Sneaky Opponent
The Minnesota Golden Gophers may be unranked, but they have been a sneaky opponent this season. The Gophers are coming off a bye week, with a 6-3 record, going 4-2 in Big Ten conference play. The game will be held at Autzen Stadium, and the Gophers are 0-3 on the road.
Coming off a bye will help Minnesota, as Oregon is traveling back from a physical game in Iowa City, but the Ducks are still heavy favorites.
The offense is led by Minnesota quarterback Drake Lindsey, who totals 1,743 yards, 10 touchdowns, and six interceptions. His top target is wide receiver Le’Meke Brockington, with 37 receptions for 385 yards and three touchdowns.
The team has two running backs they rotate, Fame Ijeboi and Darius Taylor. Ijeboi leads the team with 82 carries for 384 yards and two touchdowns. Taylor is right behind with 80 carries for 354 yards and one touchdown. If Oregon can shut down the run quickly, the Ducks should be able to control the game.
The top defensive player for Oregon to watch for is linebacker Devon Williams. He leads the team with 70 total tackles. He also has 2.5 sacks. Defensive lineman Anthony Smith is a dominant playmaker, and his game against Oregon’s talented offensive line will be notable. He leads the team with 8.5 sacks and will be a big-time player on the defense against Oregon.
The No. 9 Oregon Ducks and Minnesota Golden Gophers will kick off on Friday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m. PT at Autzen Stadium.
