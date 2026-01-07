Oregon, Indiana Reveal Honorary Captains For High Stakes Peach Bowl
The honorary captains for the Oregon Ducks and Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl have officially been announced. Representing the Ducks will be former NFL running back Jonathan Stewart. As for the Hoosiers, they will be represented by current MLB All-Star Kyle Schwarber.
Stewart and Schwarber will be at midfield prior to kickoff of this College Football Playoff semifinal game for the opening coin toss. The game is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. PT on Friday, Jan. 9. It will be broadcast on ESPN.
The winner will advance to the national championship game and face either the Miami Hurricanes or Ole Miss Rebels.
Jonathan Stewart played for Oregon from 2005-2007. He rushed for 2,891 yards and 27 touchdowns in his collegiate career, earning two First-team All American honors in 2006 and 2007 before being selected No. 13 overall in the 2008 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers.
Stewart had an 11 year career in the NFL, primarily with the Carolina Panthers. For his career, he rushed for 7,335 yards and 51 rushing touchdowns while adding another 1,295 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns. Stewart was named a Pro Bowler in 2015.
Kyle Schwarber played college baseball for Indiana from 2012-2014. He was named a first-team All-American and ended up being selected No. 4 overall in the 2014 MLB Draft by the Chicago Cubs. Since making it to the big leagues, Schwarber has been one of the best power hitters across baseball.
The current Philadelphia Phillies left fielder/designated hitter has 340 career home runs. He was named an All-Star in 2021, 2022, and 2025 while also being the NL home run leader in 2022 and 2025. Last season, Schwarber was the MLB’s RBI leader.
Peach Bowl Matchup Between Oregon, Indiana
Oregon comes into this game as the No. 5 ranked team in the country with a record of 13-1. The Ducks got here by beating the No. 12 James Madison Dukes 51-34 in their first round game and then shutting out the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders in the quarterfinals 23-0.
Indiana is the No. 1 team in the land with a 14-0 record. The Hoosiers beat the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide 38-3 in their quarterfinal game. Indiana has been dominant all season long and comes into this game as a 3.5-point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Hoosiers handed the Ducks their only loss of the season when the two faced off back in October at Autzen Stadium. Indiana won this game 30-20. They boast Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who has been an incredible addition from the transfer portal.
