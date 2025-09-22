Ducks Digest

Oregon, Penn State Pressure Big Ten Powerhouse in Big Ten Power Rankings

The Oregon Ducks improved to 4-0 with their win over the Oregon State Beavers. Despite the win, Dan Lanning and his team did not move up in this week's Big Ten Power Rankings. Oregon's next game is at the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Cory Pappas

Sep 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning walks on the field after the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning walks on the field after the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks kept their undefeated season in tact with a 41-7 win over their in-state rival, the Oregon State Beavers to improve to 4-0. Where does Oregon now fall in the Big Ten power rankings heading into week 5?

Big Ten Power Rankings Top 10

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day watches during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Ohio Bobcats at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 13, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0)

Ohio State did not play this weekend but they stay on top as the reigning national champions and 3-0 record this season. They also beat the preseason No. 1 team in the land, Texas Longhorns. As stated in last week's rankings, the Buckeyes have to give a reason why they shouldn't be the top ranked team.

2. Oregon Ducks (4-0)

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon has cruised to a 4-0 start. First-year Oregon starting quarterback Dante Moore has looked incredible. Moore and the Ducks have their first big test this upcoming week on the road against the Penn State Nittany Lions. 

3. Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0)

Penn State had a bye week as they prepare to face Oregon. The Nittany Lions will jump the Ducks if they handle them in front of a white-out crowd at Beaver Stadium. 

4. Indiana Hoosiers (4-0)

Sep 20, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (13) and IIndiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) celebrate after a touchdown during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The biggest riser of the week is the Indiana Hoosiers up four spots. Indiana dominated Illinois, winning by a stunning 53 points. The Hoosiers made a statement that last season’s 11-1 team was not a fluke and they should be taken seriously in 2025. 

5. USC Trojans (4-0)

USC’s offense is rolling. Lincoln Riley’s team has a great balance between their rushing and passing attack, making them look like a College Football Playoff contender after four games. Now they have their most difficult game on the road against Illinois, who just got embarrassed against Indiana. 

6. Michigan Wolverines (3-1)

Sep 20, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) looks to pass against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The Wolverines got a nice road win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Michigan will now have a bye as they await a struggling Wisconsin team. 

7. Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1)

Iowa is scoring the football. They just scored 38 points on the road against Rutgers to get Big Ten play going. Got to give them some love after years of being known for having one of the hardest offenses to watch in the country. 

8. Washington Husksies (3-0)

Sep 20, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies celebrate after a game against the Washington State Cougars at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington Huskies won 59-24. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images

The first three quarters for Washington against their rival, Washington State were close, but the Huskies blew the game open in the fourth. They now put their home winning streak on the line against Ohio State next week. 

9. Maryland Terrapins (4-0)

How about the Maryland Terrapins? They are off to a 4-0 start after a convincing road win over Wisconsin. Welcome to the top 10, Terps. 

10. Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-1)

Nebraska just hangs on to a top 10 spot after their loss at home against Michigan. It was a disappointing result, but not a bad enough loss to drop them out of this power rankings. 

CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

