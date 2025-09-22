Oregon, Penn State Pressure Big Ten Powerhouse in Big Ten Power Rankings
The Oregon Ducks kept their undefeated season in tact with a 41-7 win over their in-state rival, the Oregon State Beavers to improve to 4-0. Where does Oregon now fall in the Big Ten power rankings heading into week 5?
Big Ten Power Rankings Top 10
1. Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0)
Ohio State did not play this weekend but they stay on top as the reigning national champions and 3-0 record this season. They also beat the preseason No. 1 team in the land, Texas Longhorns. As stated in last week's rankings, the Buckeyes have to give a reason why they shouldn't be the top ranked team.
2. Oregon Ducks (4-0)
Oregon has cruised to a 4-0 start. First-year Oregon starting quarterback Dante Moore has looked incredible. Moore and the Ducks have their first big test this upcoming week on the road against the Penn State Nittany Lions.
3. Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0)
Penn State had a bye week as they prepare to face Oregon. The Nittany Lions will jump the Ducks if they handle them in front of a white-out crowd at Beaver Stadium.
4. Indiana Hoosiers (4-0)
The biggest riser of the week is the Indiana Hoosiers up four spots. Indiana dominated Illinois, winning by a stunning 53 points. The Hoosiers made a statement that last season’s 11-1 team was not a fluke and they should be taken seriously in 2025.
5. USC Trojans (4-0)
USC’s offense is rolling. Lincoln Riley’s team has a great balance between their rushing and passing attack, making them look like a College Football Playoff contender after four games. Now they have their most difficult game on the road against Illinois, who just got embarrassed against Indiana.
6. Michigan Wolverines (3-1)
The Wolverines got a nice road win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Michigan will now have a bye as they await a struggling Wisconsin team.
7. Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1)
Iowa is scoring the football. They just scored 38 points on the road against Rutgers to get Big Ten play going. Got to give them some love after years of being known for having one of the hardest offenses to watch in the country.
8. Washington Husksies (3-0)
The first three quarters for Washington against their rival, Washington State were close, but the Huskies blew the game open in the fourth. They now put their home winning streak on the line against Ohio State next week.
9. Maryland Terrapins (4-0)
How about the Maryland Terrapins? They are off to a 4-0 start after a convincing road win over Wisconsin. Welcome to the top 10, Terps.
10. Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-1)
Nebraska just hangs on to a top 10 spot after their loss at home against Michigan. It was a disappointing result, but not a bad enough loss to drop them out of this power rankings.