Oregon Ducks Players Identify Which True Freshmen Are Standing Out

EUGENE - It's that point in summer where college football fans start dreaming of crisp Saturday mornings and waking up with a cup of coffee and Rece Davis on GameDay.

It's also that point of football fall camp where Oregon Ducks fans are texting their friends about who they think is overlooked as a potential breakout player or a true freshman who could make an immediate impact for the 2026 season.

Oregon Ducks' Bear Alexander | seigher brown

Better to go straight to the source: the Oregon football team.

Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus asked eight different Ducks to name a teammate they wish was getting more attention and which true freshmen have stood out.

Oregon Ducks Name True Freshman Standing Out, Overlooked Players

The answers were illuminating because one freshman defensive back was named three separate times while one defensive lineman may be Oregon's most overlooked player.

The answers from the players are below.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Running back Jordon Davison

-Overlooked: Oregon’s whole team

-Running backs discussed separately: Simeon Price and Tradarian Ball



Defensive lineman Bear Alexander

-Freshman turning heads: Offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho



Tight end Andrew Olesh

-Overlooked: Wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan



Defensive back Aaron Flowers

-Overlooked: Defensive lineman Matthew Johnson

-Freshmen turning heads: Defensive backs Devin Jackson, Jett Washington, Xavier Lherisse and Azel Banag



Offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson

-Overlooked: Inside linebacker Jerry Mixon



Defensive back Peyton Woodyard

-Overlooked: Defensive back Carl Williams IV

-Freshmen turning heads: Defensive backs Jett Washington, Davon Benjamin, Xavier Lherisse and Devin Jackson



Punter Bailey Ettridge

-Overlooked: Kicker Gage Hurych



Linebacker Devon Jackson

-Overlooked: Defensive lineman Matthew Johnson

-Freshmen turning heads: Defensive backs Davon Benjamin and Devin Jackson

Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) reacts after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ducks Who Are Flying Under The Radar

Why does this matter? Here are a few of the biggest takeaways.

Freshman defensive back Devin Jackson, not to be confused with redshirt senior linebacker Devon Jackson, was the only player mentioned by three different veterans: Flowers, Woodyard and Devon Jackson. That is notable because all three observe the freshman secondary closely during practices and defensive meetings.

A consensus four-star prospect, Jackson ranked as the No. 63 overall recruit, No. 6 safety and No. 6 player overall in Florida.

July 27, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Immanuel Iheanacho part of the top-ranked recruits flocked to Eugene for the 2024 Oregon Ducks Saturday Night Live ; Mandatory credit: Zachary Neel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alexander picked a "big guy" freshman that he goes up against in practice - offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho. A consensus five-star recruit and consensus No. 2 recruit in Maryland, Iheanacho is listed at 6-foot-7, 280-pounds, and could be the future for Oregon's offensive line. Iheanacho arrived in Eugene in June, he did not enroll early, so the endorsement from Alexander shows he's making a quick first impression.

At this point last season, Oregon didn't know how massive of an impact their true freshmen class would have on its season. For example, running backs Dierre Hill Jr. and Jordon Davison, wide receiver Dakorien Moore, defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. each had prominent roles - Oregon ranked second behind only North Texas in touchdowns scored by true freshmen (26.)

Maybe Jackson or Iheanacho will be first-year players to keep an eye on in 2026 for the Ducks youth movement.

As far as a player who should be getting more attention? Both Flowers and Jackson picked Johnson, who recently has been in the news for his "obsession" with getting better, per Oregon coach Dan Lanning. Endorsements from his teammates are exciting, considering the Ducks' defensive line already contains stars like Bear Alexander, A’Mauri Washington, Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti.

Beyond Oregon’s headline stars, it’s interesting to hear which players their teammates believe deserve more attention: wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan, inside linebacker Jerry Mixon, defensive back Carl Williams IV and kicker Gage Hurych. All four of those players are expected to start or have a massive impact on the team this year, and it's clear they are generating respect within the program.

Oregon fans will particularly breathe a sigh of relief after hearing Ettridge’s confidence in Hurych, who is expected to take over for kicker Atticus Sappington. Mixon’s play will also be especially important after fan-favorite and Big Ten-leading tackler Bryce Boettcher was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Lanning spoke about Mixon and his strong fall camp, after the Ducks scrimmage on Saturday.

Oregon inside linebacker Jerry Mixon works out as the Oregon Ducks practice at Barry University ahead of the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, 2025, in Miami, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I've seen what Jerry's done throughout fall camp. I still would love to see and hear more of Jerry's voice. I think it it carries a lot of weight with the players. That being said, he stepped up in that role. He's done a good job," Lanning said.

"I don't want him to come be Bryce. I want him to be the best version of Jerry. Right? I want him to be the best version of him and again, I'll have to go back and watch the film. You can't watch 22 players at one time, but Jerry's had a good fall camp," Lanning continued.

As Ducks fans wait for Oregon’s season opener against Boise State on Sept. 5, this exclusive insight from inside the program offers an early look at several players who could emerge as key contributors in 2026.

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