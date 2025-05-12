Oregon Ducks Predicted To Land 4-Star Recruit Messiah Hampton Over Miami, Syracuse
The Oregon Ducks are looking to turn their luck around with recruiting. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks are targeting four-star wide receiver Messiah Hampton, hosting Hampton and his family over the weekend, and his recruitment is picking up steam.
On3’s Steve Wiltfong has officially logged an expert prediction that the Oregon Ducks will land the four-star receiver. Hampton is the No. 104 recruit from the class of 2026, the No. 15 wide receiver, and the No. 1 player from New York.
The Ducks recently landed a commitment from five-star defensive lineman Richard Wesley, pushing their recruiting ranking up to No. 5 in the Nation. Wesley’s commitment helped create a positive energy in Oregon's favor. Landing a commitment from Hampton would be a major boost in momentum for the Ducks.
It was Hampton’s visit over the weekend that put the Ducks' in a good position with his recruitment. Hampton took the visit with his family, including his mom who had nothing but praise for the program. Hampton and his family talked to On3 about why the visit was special and why the Ducks stand out above other programs.
“His favorite things about Oregon are the staff, the culture, and probably just the program in general,” Hampton’s mom, Chelsea said to On3. “He hasn’t decided yet on his school but he does like Oregon as one of his top five choices for sure.”
“They also made it special for the mothers. Coach Lanning and the staff made us feel appreciated," she continued.
There are several schools still heavily recruiting Hampton, and he is set to continue his visits. The programs competing with Oregon are the Miami Hurricanes, Syracuse Orange, Penn State Nittany Lions, Michigan Wolverines, and the Georgia Bulldogs. Hampton is set to have an official visit with the Hurricanes at the end of the month and Syracuse is another top contender.
It was not the first time that Hampton had been on campus. The receiver previously talked to On3 about why the Oregon Ducks stand out, going beyond their success on the football field.
“High-level football, education, and success after football,” Hampton said. “And that’s all the things I’m looking for.”
The primary recruiter for Hampton is the Ducks’ wide receivers coach Ross Douglas. Douglas has a pre-existing relationship with Hampton from his time at Syracuse, and now looking to bring the elite recruit to Oregon. Douglas has gotten Hampton to visit the Ducks three times in 2025, and his recruitment is looking positive for Oregon.
The Oregon Ducks recruiting class ranked No. 5 in the country and No. 3 in the Big Ten, according to On3's rankings. Another big commitment could push Oregon higher in the rankings. The Ducks have recruited just two offensive players, five-star tight end Kendre Harrison and four-star running back Tradarian Ball.
Lanning and the Ducks are starting to pick up steam after missing out on several big recruits. Landing Hampton would be a major boost for Oregon’s offense and would keep the momentum with recruiting going. The four-star receiver does not have an official commitment date set.