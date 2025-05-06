Oregon Ducks No. 5 In College Football Analyst's Top-25 Rankings After Spring
The Oregon Ducks are coming off an undefeated regular season, losing in the College Football Playoff against the Ohio State Buckeyes. After being the No. 1-ranked team for a majority of the 2024 season, the Ducks lost a couple of key players to the NFL Draft, including quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
With the conclusion of spring practices, eyes are turning towards the 2025 season. On3’s J.D. PicKell revealed his post-spring top 25 ranking for the 2025 season. In PicKell’s rankings, the Oregon Ducks are No. 5.
“At number five, got the Oregon Ducks. Team that went undefeated last year. I said this before, I’m not so much worried about returning production for Oregon because of how they’ve recruited, because of how they added via the portal,” PicKell said.
As PicKell mentions, Oregon coach Dan Lanning took care of business through the NCAA Transfer Portal. The Ducks have 11 incoming transfers, including five-star transfer offensive tackle, Isaiah World. The Ducks also brought in four-star transfers, offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon, running back Makhi Hughes, wide receiver Malik Benson, and safety Dillon Thieneman.
Oregon’s recruiting class of 2025 is ranked No. 4 in the nation and No. 1 in the Big Ten, per On3. While the Ducks lost some key players, they are bringing in elite additions to the roster in 2025.
“I trust so much how the sausage is made in Eugene and I trust who’s making the sausage which is Dan Lanning and Phil Knight and (chief of staff) Marshall Malchow,” PicKell continued.
The projected starting quarterback for the 2025 season is Dante Moore. Moore transferred from UCLA to Oregon and sat behind Gabriel for the year. PicKell believes Moore is a Heisman Trophy-caliber quarterback and be able to pick up Oregon’s season right where it left off.
“Dante Moore, I think he will be a Heisman finalist caliber quarterback. Does it shake out that way? We’ll see. But if I had to bet money today I’d say he’s a Heisman, Heisman finalist caliber quarterback. Oregon feels that way too,” PicKell said.
“I have to believe because you went out and got him, I said this a couple times but I’ll say it again. You went out and got Dante Moore and knew he was going to sit for a year. That was the plan. While he was sitting you were paying him. You know how good you got to feel about a place to pay rent on before you can live there? That was Dante Moore for them a year ago,” PicKell continued.
Moore was recruited as a five-star player out of high school. After transferring from UCLA, he was willing to sit for a season before playing for Oregon. With retaining key players and bringing in top players through the portal, the Ducks have a loaded team in 2025 and will look to make a deeper run in the College Football Playoff.
Ahead of the Ducks on PicKell’s Top 25 are the No. 1 Texas Longhorns, No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes, No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions, and No. 4 Clemson Tigers.
The Oregon Ducks will open the season against the Montana State Bobcats in Eugene, Oregon on Aug. 30.