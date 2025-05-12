Oregon Ducks Top-5 In Recruiting Rankings After 5-Star Richard Wesley Commitment
The Oregon Ducks have missed out on some big recruits from the class of 2026, but their luck turned around with a commitment from five-star defensive lineman Richard Wesley. With the commitment from Wesley, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks are back in the top-five in On3's class of 2026 recruiting rankings.
The Oregon Ducks have now reached eight commitments, which feature two five-star recruits and four four-stars. Per On3, the Ducks rank No. 5 in the Nation and No. 3 in the Big Ten. The two schools in the conference that remain higher than Lanning and the Ducks are the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes and the No. 1 USC Trojans.
The move to No. 5 in the country was up three spots from where the team previously was. Oregon jumped Georgia, Alabama, and Texas A&M in the team rankings. Oregon now sits behind No. 1 USC, No. 2 LSU, No. 3 Ohio State, and No. 4 Notre Dame.
Per the On3 Industry Rankings, Wesley is the No. 25 recruit in the country, the No. 4 edge, and the No. 6 player from California. After a recruiting drought for the Ducks, this was a crucial pickup and could turn the momentum back in Oregon’s favor.
Wesley visited Oregon for the spring game and it was what pushed Oregon up on his list, leading to the commitment. Leading up to his commitment, Wesley talked to 247Sports about what stands out about Oregon.
"Watching their spring game, I finally watched the work they've been putting in," Wesley said. "It was really great seeing it translate on the field. Some players had a big game — all the defensive ends were eating. It was great to see my position group scale up."
"Oregon recruits me harder than everybody else. They always preach that they've got coach Lanning. …. They have let me know the Oregon track record. They don't have to say much; the proof is out with them defensively," Wesley said.
Oregon is recruiting an elite group of players across the defensive line. The Ducks are now up to three defensive linemen from the class of 2026.
Wesley joins four-star defensive lineman Tony Cumberland who committed in 2023. Cumberland is the No. 1 recruit from Arizona and the No. 8 defensive lineman, per On3. The Trojans have also landed a commitment from three-star defensive lineman Viliami Moala. Moala is an in-state recruit, the No. 3 player from Oregon.
Aside from the defensive line, four-star linebacker Tristan Phillips committed to Oregon on Dec. 7. Phillips is the No. 13 linebacker in the class and the No. 21 recruit from California. Four-star safety Xavier Lherisse committed on Feb. 26 as the No. 34 safety and the No. 49 recruit from Florida.
In addition to Wesley, tight end Kendre Harrison is the other five-star commitment. Harrison is the No. 1 tight end, the No. 3 player from North Carolina, and the No. 21 overall recruit regardless of position. The only other offensive player Oregon has recruited is four-star running back Tradarian Ball. Ball is the No. 59 recruit in the Nation, the No. 5 running back, and then No. 9 player from Texas.
While the Oregon Ducks have missed out on major recruits like five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, a commitment from Wesley and boosted the program back up the recruiting rankings. Wesley could be the start of the recruiting momentum Lanning and the Ducks needed.