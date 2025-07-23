Oregon Ducks Pushing Hardest For Elite Linebacker Recruit Out of Hawaii
The Oregon Ducks are doing all they can to separate themselves from the pack as they continue to build out the foundation of their 2027 recruiting class. They currently sit with the No. 20 class in the country with only one commitment according to 247Sports rankings.
Four-star linebacker Toa Satele is one of the Ducks' top targets in the 2027 recruiting cycle and has been getting treated as such by Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the coaching staff.
Satele spoke with 247Sports about his relationship with the Ducks' coaching staff. UCLA, USC, and Hawaii are among the 28 offers Satele holds, but the Hawaii native said Oregon has been the school pushing the hardest for him in his recruitment.
"Coach Tosh (Lupoi) and coach Koa (Ka'ai) and coach (Tony) Tuioti offered me from Oregon and that one felt like a big deal," said Satele. "They've been probably recruiting me the hardest."
The No. 6 linebacker and No. 95 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Satele is ranked as the top player in the state of Hawaii. Oregon has historically had success in recruiting players from the Aloha state such as the Ducks' only Heisman Trophy winner, quarterback Marcus Mariota.
Greg Biggins of 247Sports said that Satele's versatility makes him highly sought after and believes he has a legitimate chance of making it into the NFL based on his potential.
"Satele is our early pick as top player in Hawaii in the ’27 class...shows a quick first step, can bend, dip and explode around the edge. He’s looked very comfortable in coverage at linebacker, is athletic in space and has good closing speed. His ultimate position in college and even the NFL will likely be determined by how much weight he puts on in a few years but we love the long term upside," Biggins said.
Although the Ducks might have their immediate priorities on the 2026 recruiting cycle, they haven't forgotten about the 2027 class and their pursuit of Satele shows that.
In addition to Satele, the Ducks have been investing significant effort into the defensive side of the ball in the 2027 recruiting cycle. Their lone commit in the class is four-star edge rusherCameron Pritchett. The No. 20 EDGE and No. 172 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Pritchett decided to pledge to the Ducks early and committed on June 2.
Another one of the Ducks' top targets in the 2027 class, four-star defensive lineman George Toia has also been receiving a lot of interest from Oregon. He attended their Junior Day event earlier this year on Jan. 25. The No. 2 defensive lineman and No. 39 player in the country, Toia has been long thought of as one of the top players in the cycle and owns 25 offers.