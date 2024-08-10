Oregon Ducks QB, Denver Broncos Rookie Bo Nix Responds to Depth Chart Announcement
"I couldn't care less."
Former Oregon Football quarterback Bo Nix was undeterred after the Denver Broncos released their unofficial depth chart, listing him as the third selection for his position.
When reporters pressed him again, Nix repeated himself, with a small smile on his face.
“I couldn’t care less,” Nix said.
The chart, listed as “unofficial” on the Broncos’ website (in the boldest font imaginable) and mandated by the NFL for preseason play, states that Baylor alumnus and previous backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham will take the starting role with BYU alumnus and former New York Jets starter Zach Wilson backing up in the second slot.
Many outlets have previously reported that a third selection for Nix would be a bad sign of what’s to come in Nix’s NFL career. However, with a showdown at Lucas Oil Field against the Colts on Sunday for the Broncos’ first preseason contest, Nix seems to be keeping a level head. After all, this is preseason and not week one in Seattle against the Seahawks. Nothing is set in stone.
As Denver Broncos on Sports Illustrated reported, it seems like the Broncos are placing a heavy amount of variability on this depth chart. With so many rookies, the Broncos are still in the throes of position battles.
"It’s easy to push the underlined players [rookies] to the back of the line and then make sure it’s kind of where we sit right now,” Broncos’ coach Sean Payton said in a media availability. “That’s really it. I’m not trying to send messages at all.”
According to reports from Broncos’ practices, Nix is still occasionally running drills with the first team. We previously reported that Nix received standing ovations and cheers during the first open practice of the year. Nix has also made significantly more big plays during practice than Wilson when directly compared to the former Jet.
"Every day, you've got to be consistent, no matter what group you're going with,” Nix said. “Go out there and do your best and make sure you're operating at a high level."
Duck fans can still keep their hopes up, as Nix may get a chance to show his chops for a starting spot this Sunday, Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. PDT.