Denver Broncos Fans Make Clear that Former Oregon Duck Bo Nix is QB Favorite
With his hands waved in the air, and the familiar No. 10 on his back, former Oregon Football quarterback Bo Nix greeted Broncos fans that turned up for the teams’ first open to the public practice.
An entire hill filled with orange and blue cheer and clap for the rookie, who’s competing in a three-way battle for the starting position this fall against former New York Jets back-up Zach Wilson and former New England Patriots back-up Jarrett Stidham. Wilson was the de facto starter for Friday’s showcase with Nix taking the second string.
Several other impressive videos of Nix during this practice have surfaced. A dart to wide receiver Tim Patrick and a spiral to wide receiver Michael Bandy being among the most popular online.
According to Denver Broncos on SI, Wilson’s performance at the practice was seen as less than stellar by media members in attendance. Bronco coach Sean Payton attempted to be aloof to Nix’s rising popularity in Broncos’ country.
"I haven't really paid much attention to the fan favorite," Payton said during Friday's media availability. "I want the fan favorite to be someone that wins for us."
Wilson brings the most tenure to the Broncos this year, with 33 NFL starts after stepping in for quarterback Aaron Rodgers last season. Stidham has four starts, as he stepped in for Mac Jones on rare occasions. Nix, being the rookie, is most likely being put in a second string position for practices as a way to learn from the more veteran talent in the room.
However, both Wilson and Stidham aren’t likely to have the ability to carry an NFL team as a starter. To keep up the hype, the former Duck has to make sure he’s separated in talent from Stidham and Wilson.
When asked about the possibility of keeping three quarterbacks on the roster, Payton answered with, “Possibly.”
Since Peyton Manning, the Broncos have had 13 starting quarterbacks. A quarterback carousel like that means fans are clamoring for a reliable and talented quarterback.
Nix, the leader in completion percentage at Oregon and NCAA single season completion percentage, a Heisman runner-up, a first round NFL Draft Pick, coaches Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year, and the most FBS starts by a quarterback in the end of his career, leaves plenty to be excited about for Denver faithful.