Oregon Football Bo Nix and Troy Franklin Boost Denver Broncos Super Bowl Odds?
The Oregon Ducks' dynamic duo of quarterback Bo Nix and wide receiver Troy Franklin are carrying their chemistry to the big leagues after both were selected by the Denver Broncos in the NFL Draft.
But will their connection be enough to elevate Denver into a Super Bowl anytime in the near future?
Last season, Oregon had one of the best turnarounds in college football. The team reached 12 wins for the first time since 2019. It’s no coincidence that the Ducks' success correlated with its stars' individual achievements. Nix finished No. 3 in the Heisman voting, while Franklin set a new school record for single-season receiving yards with 1,383.
However, Vegas doesn’t seem convinced that the two will elevate the Broncos' chances at winning a Super Bowl next season.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Denver’s odds at winning the Super Bowl were +15,000 before the NFL Draft. After the draft, the Broncos' odds of winning a championship remained stagnant at +15,000.
It’s undeniable that the Broncos are in the middle of a rebuild, but given the chemistry that Nix and Franklin already share with one another on the field and the fact that both could earn starting roles in Dever during camp, the odds not moving up at all after entering the draft without a clear quarterback in Zach Wilson and having lost Jerry Jeudy in free agency.
Now that the team has filled its holes with two of Oregon’s stars, +15,000 odds could be a steal for anyone betting on the Broncos.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
