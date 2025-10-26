Ducks Digest

What Ducks Quarterback Brock Thomas Said After Oregon's Win Over Wisconsin

The Oregon Ducks pulled out a 21-7 win over the Wisconsin Badgers, but Oregon saw their star quarterback Dante Moore exit in the third quarter with an injury. Backup quarterback Brock Thomas stepped up in relief and directed the Ducks to a pair of scoring drives.

Oregon quarterback Brock Thomas runs the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 25, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
Oregon quarterback Brock Thomas runs the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 25, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks gutted out an ugly 21-7 win over Wisconsin to improve to 7-1. Most notably, Ducks' quarterback Dante Moore sustained an injury early in the third quarter and did not return.

Moore's injury paved the way for backup quarterback Brock Thomas to get extended action. Thomas finished his night with 46 passing yards and a touchdown in relief.

Thomas began the year buried on the depth chart behind Moore, Austin Novosad, and Luke Moga. He would be third or fourth option off the bench in blowout wins, but eventually Thomas broke through and impressed the Ducks' coaching staff during practice and won the No. 2 job behind Moore.

Stepping Up For Moore

Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

In the Ducks' latest two games vs. Rutgers and Wisconsin, Thomas has been the only backup quarterback to see action. The sophomore said that he's one of many in the quarterback room who are capable of stepping up.

"It's been good. Everyone in that (quarterback) room being ready for an opportunity. You never want to see a guy go down, but everyone in that room, we're all ready and we're all capable," Thomas said.

After Moore suffered a facial injury that left him bloodied, Thomas checked in and helped lead the Ducks to their second touchdown drive of the game. Thomas credited his game preparation for getting him ready for the moment.

"I think I just felt pretty excited. I felt pretty prepared. We all prepare each week to play," Thomas said. "You never want to see a guy go down, but when that happens just get up, get a couple throws in, get the play call, go out there and just operate."

Dream Night For The Hometown Kid

Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Brock Thomas (12) hands off the football during the second half to running back Jordon Davison (0) against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Thomas, a Eugene, Oregon, native, acheived a big milestone in his career when he found offensive lineman Genorris Wilson for his first career passing touchdown to begin the fourth quarter, extending Oregon's lead to three scores vs. the Badgers.

"It was really special. It was really cool to be out there with all the guys. They put their trust in me. I felt confident," Thomas said. "We were just out there. It felt really good, it was a lot of fun."

Relying On A Dominant Run Game

Oregon quarterback Brock Thomas, center, rushes on a keeper during the fourth quarter against Wisconsin at Autzen Stadium Oct. 25, 2025. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the rain coming down hard for a majority of the game, the Ducks relied heavily on their running backs. As a team, Oregon ran for 203 yards and two touchdowns with Jordon Davison rushing for his second consecutive 100-yard game. Noah Whittington ran for 97 yards, his second-highest total on the season.

"That running back room is insane. Just handing the ball off to those guys, seeing the work they do. The linemen up front getting downfield, the receivers out there blocking. It was a true team effort out there," Thomas said.

