Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Evaluates Ducks' Playoff Performance

The Oregon Ducks have won their first College Football Playoff game under coach Dan Lanning with their 51-34 first-round win over James Madison.

Leading the way for the Ducks was quarterback Dante Moore, who showed the college football world why he is one of the top quarterbacks in the country by throwing for 313 yards and four touchdowns plus a rushing touchdown.

Hot Start

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws downfield against James Madison during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore said that offensive execution in the first half didn't surprise him. He credited his offensive coordinator Will Stein and the Ducks' offensive coaching staff for keeping the unit prepared in their biggest game of the season.

"When it comes to offense this game, our first couple of drives were great. We executed. We knew what a lot of what their defensive scheme looked like coming into the game," Moore said. "Coach (Will) Stein and the offensive crew did a great job dissecting their defense. Overall it was a great game.

Moving Past The Mistakes

It wasn't a perfect day for the Ducks. They allowed 28 points in the second half as JMU attempted to muster up a late comeback attempt. On offense, Moore threw two interceptions and the unit looked out-of-sync at times in the second half.

Despite the shortcomings, Moore was happy that Oregon was able to win the game and keep their season alive.

"We won the game. We're advancing. The standard has to stay the standard through all the four quarters. But overall that's what film is for. Film is there to make sure we get better (in) these upcoming days before the next game," Moore said. "The whole team understands this wasn't our best game, but at the end of the day we won the football game."

Big Game For Benson

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Malik Benson (4) makes a catch for a touchdown during the third quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Malik Benson had his best game in an Oregon uniform in the win vs. JMU. The senior wide receiver had five catches for a season-high 119 yards and two touchdowns. He finished as the team's leading receiver.

"Him with his speed, he does a great job getting open. We're always watching film on the sidelines seeing leverage to attack the (defensive backs)," Moore said.



Emotions Running High

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Although the Ducks will have to quickly flip the page to their Orange Bowl matchup vs. Texas Tech, Moore said he doesn't want Oregon's offensive effort to go unnoticed.

"It's great that we had a great game. Offense did a great job. The whole Oregon team did a great job. It's what we do Monday through Friday to make sure we put on this type of performance today. We put up 51 points. That's a lot of points in college football playoffs," Moore said. "We got a lot to work on in these upcoming days, but we're going to celebrate this win tonight."

